Why accused BJP MLA free even after FIR: Allahabad HC to UP govt

Published Apr 12, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Allahabad High Court said it would pronounce its order on the Unnao rape case at 2 pm on Friday.
Late Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar went to the official residence of a senior police officer in Lucknow to claim that he neither raped the teenager nor had a role in her father’s death. (Photo: PTI)
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said that it would pronounce its order on the Unnao rape case at 2 pm on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on the same day, the high court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's approach in handling the Unnao rape case, asking its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR.

 

The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and sought a reply after lunch.

It may be noted that the case has been handed over to the CBI, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

When the court convened after the lunch, UP government said, "it needs time to collect evidence."

Advocate general Raghvendra Singh, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government said there is no evidence against the BJP MLA in the alleged rape case.

The government further told the court that action was taken according to the law.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

On Thursday morning, Uttar Pradesh police said that CBI will decide whether BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the Unnao woman, will be arrested.

On Wednesday, the court had ordered a stay on the cremation of the body of the girl’s father. The body had, however, already been cremated.

The girl has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June 2017.

On Sunday, the rape victim tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house.

Her father, who was in custody since April 4, after getting into a fight with the MLA’s brother, died on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the MLA’s brother Atul Sengar and four others for assaulting the man.

The postmortem listed multiple abrasions near the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms – indicating that his death may have been caused by physical assault.

Late Wednesday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, with a convoy of 20 vehicles full of supporters, went to the official residence of a senior police officer in Lucknow to claim that he neither raped the teenager nor had a role in her father’s death.

“I just came here to prove that I have done no wrong and would be here anytime the police wants me,” he told reporters, according to Hindustan Times.

The BJP MLA maintained that he was being framed, and told the police, “When there is an arrest warrant, call me.”

