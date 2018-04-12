search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao: BJP MLA charged with rape, CBI will decide on arrest, says police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 11:36 am IST
An FIR has been filed against the accused BJP MLA for raping an 18-year-old woman in June last year.
The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier because of discrepancies in the statement of the victim. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier because of discrepancies in the statement of the victim. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: After filing a case against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the rape of an 18-year-old in Unnao, the police and the state government defended the delay in action saying, "The government doesn't want to save anyone."

"Nobody is defending him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar), all we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest," OP Singh, DGP Uttar Pradesh said.

 

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged under a tough law for sexual crimes against children, after the allegations of the victim that she was raped by him in June last year. Asked when he would be arrested, the police said the case had been handed over to the CBI.

An FIR has been filed against the accused BJP MLA for raping an 18-year-old woman in June last year.

Also Read: UP govt orders CBI probe against BJP MLA for Unnao rape, custodial murder

"FIR has been registered against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under various sections of IPC and provisions of POCSO Act," Unnao SP said.

The case came to the public glare after the woman tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday, accusing the state government of shielding the accused politician. A day later, the victim's father died in custody, days after being beaten by the MLA's brother, who has been arrested.

The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier as she didn't mention rape in the complaint.

"The victim said she was scared therefore didn't mention rape in her first complaint...The SIT (Special Investigation Team) took this into consideration and then registered the complaint against the legislator," said the police chief OP Singh.

Late on Wednesday night, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of a top police officer in state capital Lucknow.

After the midnight drama and amid outrage over the MLA's brazenness, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered the police to file a case against the ruling party lawmaker and hand over all cases related to it to the CBI.

The decision to ask the CBI to step in was taken after a SIT, constituted by the state government, found serious lapses not just by the police but also doctors in Unnao. The government has ordered security cover to the family of the rape victim.

Tags: unnao rape, kuldeep singh sengar, bjp mla, uttar pradesh police, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Related Stories

UP govt orders CBI probe against BJP MLA for Unnao rape, custodial murder


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhoni’s comfort 1 of the major reasons for Pune switch for CSK home games: MCA prez

“We (MCA) are hopeful (about good response) because Pune has always supported the outside teams as well. (MS) Dhoni was playing in Pune last time and he was a major attraction for the Pune crowd,” said the Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018: Here's MS Dhoni-led CSK's updated schedule post shifting home venue to Pune

After opening their IPL 2018 campaign with two back-to-back wins, the Chennai franchise will look to continue their winning ways when they face off against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2018: 'Gutted' over home games moved out of Chennai, here's what CSK stars said

The joy of homecoming was shortlived for MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings after protest outside stadium over Cauvery water crises. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to miss next 2 CSK games after suffering calf injury vs KKR

Suresh Raina's injury comes as a huge blow. after losing Kedar Jadhav due to hamstring injury. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Uber to go all out with ride-share, car-share, train tickets

Later this month in San Francisco, the ride-hailing firm will launch Uber Rent in collaboration with Getaround, a peer-to-peer car sharing service that offers privately owned cars for rent. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple Music hits 48 million subscribers, appoints new head

Schusser, who joined Apple 14 years ago, will report directly to Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue and will also oversee Apple’s services outside the United States, including the App Store and iTunes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISRO successfully launches last navigation satellite in IRNSS series

PSLV-C41 lifted off majestically leaving orange flames behind illuminating the Shar during the predawn launch at 4.04 am IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad. (Photo: DC)

ISRO successfully launches key satellite days after first failure

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. (Photo: www.isro.gov.in)

UP govt orders CBI probe against BJP MLA for Unnao rape, custodial murder

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district. (Photo: PTI)

Minaret of Taj Mahal's entry gate collapses in heavy rain

The pillar located on the southern entry gate of the monument fell due to rain on Thursday past midnight, according to sources. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Children’s rights violated: Corporal punishment tops list

(KSPCR) says that of over 120 cases of child rights violations reported since January till March this year, majority are of corporal punishment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham