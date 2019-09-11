News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kashmir unlocked: More than a month after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, indicated that situation in the state is returning to normalcy with the easing of restrictions.

Merkel sees Brexit happening: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, on Wednesday, that she believed the agreement could still be reached with Britain on an orderly exit from the EU, pledging to fight for a deal.

Khashoggi's final words: In his final words, slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi urged his killers not to cover his mouth because he suffered from asthma and could suffocate, according to Turkey’s Sabah newspaper. Sabah newspaper, which is close to Turkey’s government, published new details of a recording of Khashoggi’s conversation with members of a Saudi hit squad sent to kill him.

P K Mishra appointed as Principal Secretary to PM: Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra, on Wednesday, has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effective September 11. He replaced Nripendra Misra, the Prime Minister's long-serving aide who resigned last month after a five-year stint as the top bureaucrat in the central government.

Gadkari defends traffic fine hike: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday defended the recent hike in traffic fines and described it as a deterrent which will promote road safety and avert accidents. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

Gilgit-Baltistan activist hits out at Pakistan: Pakistan is making a hue and cry over India's decision to repeal Article 370 but has no locus standi in the matter, says Senge H Sering, Director, Institute of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Washington DC.

Imran Khan to address rally in PoK: Just a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh mounted a scathing attack on India’s handling of the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Pakistan’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday that he will hold a public gathering on Friday in the Muzaffarabad area of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in support of Kashmiris

Chidambaram applies for bail: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media case. Chidambaram also challenged a trial court order on September 5, remanding him to 14 days judicial custody pertaining to the same case till September 19.

Modi hits out at criticisms against cow related schemes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and National Artificial Insemination Programme. He also launched 16 projects of the Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction.

Bengal not to implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act: The West Bengal government will not implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for stiff fines for traffic violations, as it is "too harsh" on the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Vaiko files petition for Abdullah to visit Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief and lawmaker Vaiko on Wednesday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to allow former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah to travel to Chennai. Abdullah has been under preventive detention in Srinagar from the past one month.

Karnataka to follow Gujarat's steps to curb hefty fine: The Karnataka is likely to follow the Gujarat government's footsteps in slashing traffic fines. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be studying the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines to implement something similar in Karnataka.

Khattar threatens of choping BJP leader’s head: During 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly threatening to chop off his party worker's head after he put a crown on his head, he has hit back at the Congress saying this culture belongs to the grand old party and he can't tolerate it.

