Nation Other News 11 Sep 2019 P K Mishra assumes c ...
Nation, In Other News

P K Mishra assumes charge as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
MIshra has also held posts like Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation and Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission.
Principal Secretary to PMO P K Mishra,(Photo: PIB/Twitter)
 Principal Secretary to PMO P K Mishra,(Photo: PIB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra, on Wednesday, has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effective September 11.

He replaced Nripendra Misra, the Prime Minister's long-serving aide who resigned last month after a five-year stint as the top bureaucrat in the central government.

 

A Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service officer belonging to the 1972 batch, Mishra, who was previously Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, has also held posts like Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation and Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to a press statement released by the government, he has managed programmes across a number of different sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure and power, and regulatory issues, and has been involved in schemes like the National Agriculture Development Programme and the National Food Security Mission.

In May, Mishra, who holds a Doctorate in Economics / Development Studies from the University of Sussex in England, was conferred a prestigious United Nations award for disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

Along with his appointment, the government also confirmed that P K Sinha, functioning as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed as Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, also effective September 11.

The Prime Minister's outgoing Principal Secretary, Nripendra Misra, is a UP cadre officer who held posts like Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Telecom Secretary of India and Fertilisers Secretary.

At a farewell party organised for him at PM Modi's residence, the Prime Minister described him as a "precious treasure" and commended his "hard-working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant", NDTV reported.

Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an "opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India".

PM Modi had announced last month that Misra did not want to continue as Principal Secretary.

"After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

...
Tags: p k mishra, pmo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

On September 5, another special court granted Chidambaram and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases lodged by CBI and ED. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: Chidambaram applies for bail plea in Delhi High Court

The next day, she found herself in a brothel in Kamathipura, from where she managed to flee. (Photo: Representational)

Employer intoxicates, rapes woman then dumps her in Mumbai brothel, arrested

(Photo: File)

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mathura: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers segregate plastic from waste

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Honda electric vehicle revealed with over 200km of claimed range

Will use 35.5kWh battery with two power outputs for electric motor: 136PS and 154PS.
 

iPhone 11 fails Apple doesn’t want you to know

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max has two biggest drawbacks that Apple doesn't want you to know.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Elections to local bodies should be made mandatory, says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Enforcement Directorate summons D K Shivakumar's daughter for investigation

Shivakumar has been chased by the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. (Photo: File)

Gujarat amends Centre's amendment; revised penalty charges for breaking traffic rules

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Photo: PTI/File)

Six Cong MLAs made Punjab CM's advisors, BJP cries foul

The opposition claimed the move is aimed at circumventing the Constitution (91th amendment) Act, 2003. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham