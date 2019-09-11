Nation Other News 11 Sep 2019 All landlines restor ...
Nation, In Other News

All landlines restored, schools, health institutions fully functional in J&K: MHA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Fearing the availability of basic necessities, the government has said there is an adequate stock of petroleum products and food grains.
As per the MHA update, all health institutions are fully functional with 510,870 Out-Patient-Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: More than a month after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, indicated that situation in the state is returning to normalcy with the easing of restrictions, The Indian Express reported.

In an update on the J&K situation, the MHA said all landline connections have been restored, while schools and health institutions are fully functioning. All banks and ATMs are also functional and over 1.08 crore have been withdrawn from the J&K bank, it said.

 

As per the MHA update, all health institutions are fully functional with 510,870 Out-Patient-Departments (OPD) and 15,157 surgeries. It also said postpaid mobile services in Kupwara have been restored.

Fearing the availability of basic necessities, the government has said there is an adequate stock of petroleum products and food grains, and the movement of over 42,600 trucks carrying supplies since August 6.

The government’s update came a day after India at the United Nations Human Rights Council said the recent measures of the government on Kashmir fall within the framework of the Constitution and will ensure that progressive measures will be fully applicable in J&K and Ladakh.

The rights body was told that J&K’s civil administration is ensuring basic services, essential supplies, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity.

“Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism,” MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said, while also rejecting Pakistan’s contentions on Kashmir as a “malicious agenda”.

On Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had expressed “deep concern” at the communication shutdown and detention of political leadership in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Indian government to ensure that human rights are respected and protected.

Tags: kashmir, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


