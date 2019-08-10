Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Cabinet cleared J&K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet cleared J&K proposal to scrap Article 370 in 'just 7 minutes': report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 9:19 am IST
The move by the Modi government was closely guarded between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and few others.
Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories. (Photo: AP | File)
 Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: The Cabinet meeting that cleared the proposal to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of the state lasted “just seven minutes”, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier this week, Parliament cleared the Centre’s proposal to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and carve the state into two Union Territories.

 

Read | With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

According to Hindustan Times, a person privy to the matter said: “The moment Amit Shah referred to Article 370, ministers started thumping the desk. It was an emotional moment in the cabinet meeting. Most of those who are in Modi’s cabinet follow the ideology of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave his life for the integration of Kashmir with the rest of India.”

The move by the Modi government was closely guarded between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and few others.

Read | Special status gone, J&K (Reorganisation) Bill passed in RS

The ruling government's decision to present the matter first in Rajya Sabha, where the government does not have majority surprised the Opposition.

...
Tags: article 370, rajya sabha, narendra modi, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Regional leaders have warned of a backlash in the area, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people. (Photo: File)

Thousands protest in Kashmir over new status, police use tear gas and pellets

As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated

Earlier in January, Jaitley underwent a surgery in United States for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg. (Photo: File)

Venkaiah Naidu visits Jaitley at AIIMS, says he is responding to treatment

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
 

Foldable iPhone could cost this much

Traditionally, Apple has always charged a premium for its devices. (Foldable News)
 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thousands protest in Kashmir over new status, police use tear gas and pellets

Regional leaders have warned of a backlash in the area, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people. (Photo: File)

42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated

As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Venkaiah Naidu visits Jaitley at AIIMS, says he is responding to treatment

Earlier in January, Jaitley underwent a surgery in United States for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg. (Photo: File)

Tricolor to be hoisted in every Panchayat of J&K on Independence Day: G Kishan Reddy

Reddy said that Azad is the Leader of Opposition and he can go anywhere in the country and celebrate Eid anywhere. (Photo: File)

'Today it's Kashmir, tomorrow it can be Mumbai': Raj Thackeray slams Centre

Thackeray alleged the number of votes counted in the constituencies exceeded the actual votes polled there. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham