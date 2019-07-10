Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2019, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Nirmala on fiscal deficit: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on requirements of public expenditure and there was an increase in tax receipts of the government.

 

Read | Govt committed to fiscal consolidation, boost investment in social sector: Sitharaman

Azad hits out at BJP: In the backdrop of recent political upheaval in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged that the Centre is using Governors to topple opposition governments in states, and raised fingers on the conduct of the present BJP government at the Centre as well as Governors.

Read | Karnataka crisis: Azad questions conduct of BJP govt, Governors

Shivakumar gets free tea?: Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

Read | After cancelling booking, Mumbai hotel serves tea, doughnuts to Shivakumar

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: On his first visit here after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he will not abandon the constituency, party functionaries said.

Read | Rahul blames local leaders for Amethi defeat, says will not abandon constituency

Vijayendra refutes BJP role in crisis: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday denied having any information regarding BJP leaders visiting a Mumbai hotel to meet 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs staying there.

Read | Yedyurappa's son Vijayendra rubbishes reports about BJP leaders visiting Mumbai hotel

Protest in Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with other BJP leaders staged a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, as the governor has not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs which are in a correct format.

Read | BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha

Al-Qaeda threatens India: Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies' (FDD) Long War Journal.

Read | Al-Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, says Pak can't be trusted

Trump and Twitter: The American Constitution does not allow other Twitter users to block each other, which is a violation of the First Amendment.

Read | Trump's tweets 'official statements', can't block people on Twitter: US court

Global trade war: Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world's top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce.

Read | Post G-20 summit, US, China resumes trade war negotiation

Trump on Theresa May: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was "disrespectful and wrong" in making disparaging remarks about outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and her ambassador to Washington.

Read | Trump comments on Theresa May 'disrespectful, wrong': Jeremy Hunt

...
ADVERTISEMENT

