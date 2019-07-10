News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Nirmala on fiscal deficit: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government was committed to the path of fiscal consolidation without compromising on requirements of public expenditure and there was an increase in tax receipts of the government.

Azad hits out at BJP: In the backdrop of recent political upheaval in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged that the Centre is using Governors to topple opposition governments in states, and raised fingers on the conduct of the present BJP government at the Centre as well as Governors.

Shivakumar gets free tea?: Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: On his first visit here after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he will not abandon the constituency, party functionaries said.

Vijayendra refutes BJP role in crisis: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday denied having any information regarding BJP leaders visiting a Mumbai hotel to meet 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs staying there.

Protest in Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with other BJP leaders staged a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, as the governor has not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs which are in a correct format.

Al-Qaeda threatens India: Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies' (FDD) Long War Journal.

Trump and Twitter: The American Constitution does not allow other Twitter users to block each other, which is a violation of the First Amendment.

Global trade war: Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world's top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce.

Trump on Theresa May: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was "disrespectful and wrong" in making disparaging remarks about outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and her ambassador to Washington.

