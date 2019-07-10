Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World America 10 Jul 2019 Trump's tweets ...
World, America

Trump's tweets 'official statements', can't block people on Twitter: US court

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 10:20 am IST
The American Constitution does not allow other Twitter users to block each other, which is a violation of the First Amendment
A three-member panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision and also upheld a lower court's ruling that had stated that the US President cannot legally block people on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 A three-member panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision and also upheld a lower court's ruling that had stated that the US President cannot legally block people on Twitter. (Photo: File)

New York: US President Donald Trump cannot block his Twitter users since it violates the country's Constitution, a federal appellate court ruled on Tuesday.

A three-member panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision and also upheld a lower court's ruling that had stated that the US President cannot legally block people on Twitter.

 

The judges wrote "that the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilises a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees," The Hill reported.

The judges stated that Trump's Twitter account shows "all the trappings of an official, state-run account," while observing that the administration has termed his tweets as "official statements".

Trump regularly uses Twitter to make announcements ranging from bureaucratic appointments to his administration's policies. He also uses the platform to launch attacks on his critics and foreign leaders.

The case was initiated by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute who filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven Twitter users who were blocked by Trump on the microblogging site.

"We conclude that the evidence of the official nature of the Account is overwhelming. We also conclude that once the President has chosen a platform and opened up its interactive space to millions of users and participants, he may not selectively exclude those whose views he disagrees with," the judges said in the opinion.

The American Constitution does not allow other Twitter users to block each other, which is a violation of the First Amendment, the judges further observed.

...
Tags: donald trump, official statements, twitter
Location: United States, New York, New York


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured. (Photo: ANI)

D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network 'real danger': India at UN

'The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece,' the White House said. (Photo: File)

Trump congratulates new Greek PM Mitsotakis, pledges cooperation

She has been charged with complicity in armed violence, complicity in holding someone against their will, and theft. (Representational image)

Paris: MBS’ sister faces verdict over ‘beating staff’

Peter John Dalglish

Ex-UN official jailed for child abuse in Nepal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network 'real danger': India at UN

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured. (Photo: ANI)

Trump congratulates new Greek PM Mitsotakis, pledges cooperation

'The two leaders expressed their mutual interest in working together and continuing strong cooperation between the United States and Greece,' the White House said. (Photo: File)

Pakistan's economy at ‘critical juncture’, needs bold reforms: IMF

The latest bailout package is worth $6 billion, of which $1 billion is to be disbursed immediately and the rest in the next three years. (Photo: AP)

US Congress to vote on key bill on green cards; will benefit Indians

The US House of Representatives will vote today on a legislation that seeks to lift the country-cap on issuing green cards. (Photo: File)

US billionaire financier lured underage girls for sex acts: Prosecutors

Epstein was arrested on Saturday night at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had returned on his private plane from Paris. (Photo: Facebook/ jefferyepstien)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham