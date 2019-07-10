Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 10 Jul 2019 BS Yeddyurappa and o ...
Nation, Politics

BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 11:28 am IST
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI)
 The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday informed media that he will sit on dharna along with party cadre in front of Vidhana Soudha as the governor has not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs which are in a correct format.

"Now we have decided to sit in dharna in front of Vidhan Soudha in front of Gandhi Chowk. We will meet the Governor and the Speaker. According to the speaker, 5 to 6 persons have submitted their resignation in correct format. Then why is he delaying this. He must accept them immediately. I will talk to Ramesh Kumar," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

 

On July 9, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had said that the resignation letters of the wight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and later asked the legislators to submit them properly.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, vidhana soudha, kr ramesh kumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


