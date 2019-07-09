Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Andhra Budget: In the wake of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session to start from Thursday, State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram held a review meeting on Tuesday.

 

This is the first major assembly session after YSRCP government came to power.

Read | Andhra government likely to give priority to 'Navaratnas' in budget

Karnataka crisis continues: In a major to the ongoing crisis in Karnataka, suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig, who was suspended from the party, resigned from the post of MLA on Tuesday.

Read | Suspended K'taka Cong leader Roshan Baig resigns from post of MLA

West Bengal Congress president's resignation: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra submitted a letter of resignation from the post taking responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

However, Gaurav Gogoi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in the state, refused to accept Mitra's resignation and requested him to continue in the post.

Read | Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra resigns, party turns down

Accident on cruise: A one-year-old girl apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police said Monday.

Read | 1-year-old slips from grandfather's hand down 11 stories

BJP writes to Punjab Governor over Sidhu's absence: Claiming that the Punjab government is facing a "Constitutional crisis" after a Cabinet reshuffle, the BJP has alleged that state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is drawing salary and enjoying perks of his office even though he has not been attending to his duties for over a month.

Read | Draws salary, enjoys perks: BJP writes to Guv on Sidhu's absence, seeks intervention

Trump vs UK diplomat row: London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the weekend release of confidential telegrams in which its envoy to Washington, Kim Darroch, described the US leader as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional. In reply, Trump fumed in a series of tweets.

Read | UK Ambassador Kim Darroch, not liked or thought of in US: Trump

...
