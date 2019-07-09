Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; Jadeja bowls out Henry Nichols
 
World America 09 Jul 2019 1-year-old slips fro ...
World, America

1-year-old slips from grandfather's hand down 11 stories

AP
Published Jul 9, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Sotelo said the toddler’s maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation.
The girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas. (Photo: File)
 The girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas. (Photo: File)

Puerto Rico: A one-year-old girl apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police said Monday.

Police sergeant Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press that the family of the child will remain in the US territory until the investigation is complete. He said officers have not been able to interview any relatives yet.

 

“They’re in shock,” he said.

Authorities said the girl was travelling with her parents, two siblings and two sets of grandparents aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico on Sunday after a weeklong trip through the Caribbean. The death occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Sotelo said the toddler’s maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation. He said the rest of the family is from Granger, Indiana.

The South Bend Police Department said in a statement that the girl was the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand and asked “the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy.”

The police chief of South Bend, Indiana, Scott Ruszkowski, disputed the statement issued by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window in an interview with WSBT television.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority spokesman José Carmona told the AP that the family was gathered in or near a dining hall on the 11th floor and that the grandfather sat the toddler on the edge of a window. He said officials are investigating whether the window was already opened or if someone had opened it.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said it was helping the family. A spokeswoman said the ship departed Puerto Rico on Monday for St. Maarten on a new itinerary and declined further comment.

...
Tags: toddler death, cruise, salvatore anello
Location: Puerto Rico, San Juan


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder. (Photo: Twitter | @KingstonGroup)

UAE's Sharjah issues first gold card permanent residency to Indian expat

UAE troops fighting the Huthis have

UAE moves to a 'peace first' stratergy in war torn Yemen

‘Nawaz is a three-time elected prime minister of this country and this attitude towards him is inhumane,’ Shehbaz Sharif said. (Photo: ANI)

If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible: Shehbaz Sharif

Terming the jail authorities as

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif denied home cooked meal, daughter threatens hunger strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Congress to vote on key bill on green cards; will benefit Indians

The US House of Representatives will vote today on a legislation that seeks to lift the country-cap on issuing green cards. (Photo: File)

US billionaire financier lured underage girls for sex acts: Prosecutors

Epstein was arrested on Saturday night at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where he had returned on his private plane from Paris. (Photo: Facebook/ jefferyepstien)

UK Ambassador Kim Darroch, not liked or thought of in US: Trump

Trump assailed the UK prime minister over her handling of fraught Brexit negotiations, and welcomed her impending departure from office. (Photo: AP)

Trump to hold another 'Salute to America' Independence Day celebration next year

The President's announcement comes amid the impending US Presidential elections in November next year, for which Trump has already launched his campaign. (Photo: File)

Venezuela's govt, Opposition sit down for talks in Barbados

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham