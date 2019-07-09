Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 09 Jul 2019 Draws salary, enjoy ...
Nation, Politics

Draws salary, enjoy perks: BJP writes to Guv over Sidhu's absence, seeks intervention

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 10:45 am IST
The BJP leader said that farmers were facing issues as Power Department remains unattended due to absence of newly-appointed minister.
BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the 'crisis' situation arisen 'after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet'. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the 'crisis' situation arisen 'after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet'. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Claiming that the Punjab government is facing a "Constitutional crisis" after a Cabinet reshuffle, the BJP has alleged that state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is drawing salary and enjoying perks of his office even though he has not been attending to his duties for over a month.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the "crisis" situation arisen "after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet".

 

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "I have written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a Constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been over a month since a minister who took the oath of office, has been absent, even though he is drawing a salary and enjoying the perks of his office."

He continued, "He has migrated; the feud between the Chief Minister and the minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has caused a constitutional crisis. I request the Governor to take action in Punjab's interest. If the minister does not want to work someone else should look after his department. If he is drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken."

In the letter dated July 6, Chugh wrote: "Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose department was changed during a reshuffle of portfolios by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has not assumed his charge as Power Minister even though a period of more than a month has passed. It is very unfortunate that Sidhu is not fulfilling the duties he has towards the people of the state."

The BJP leader said that the people of Punjab and particularly the farmers were facing issues as Power Department remains unattended due to the absence of the newly-appointed minister.

"Since the minister has gone 'underground' and is incommunicado and has willfully chosen not to take charge of his new assignment, the work related to his department is suffering like anything."

Concluding his letter, Chugh requested the Governor to take cognisance of the matter as he was the Constitutional head of the state.

...
Tags: bjp, punjab government, amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu, governor
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves SC for early hearing

However, in view of the notification, now all members of the pension scheme would have to link their Aadhaar with their UAN just to continue their membership in the pension scheme. (Photo: File)

Plea in Madras HC against linking Aadhaar to UAN to avail PF, pension

The driver was engaged in work when all of a sudden the water level in Godavari increased and the machine submerged into the river. (Photo; ANI /Representational)

Andhra: Excavation machine submerges in Godavari; driver rescued

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113. (Photo: File)

Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Karnataka crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
 

India’s first long-range electric vehicle to launch today

Likely to be priced around Rs 25 lakh; its rival, MG eZS will launch by December 2019.
 

Smartwatch that converts to tablet? Yes, please

IBM has issued a patent for a multi-function smartwatch that’s pretty ‘ambitious.’
 

'Bullies have to be treated with patience': Hrithik Roshan talks about Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan.
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia, Rahul meet first time Congress MPs at orientation programme

The meeting will be attended by only Lok Sabha MPs. (Photo: ANI)

Congress legislative party meeting on K'taka coalition govt crisis begins

Among the leaders, Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and few other have reached so far. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Use of terror will remain part of Pak's foreign policy: Former intelligence official

A former senior official in India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analyses Wing (R&AW), has said that the use of terror will remain a part of Pakistan's foreign policy even if it warps its policies. (Photo: File)

K'taka crisis: Cong MLAs in Mumbai shifted to Pune, expected to reach Goa

Fourteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka, who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa, were taken to Pune and are expected to reach the coastal state on Tuesday in a special flight, sources said. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra auto rickshaw drivers call off indefinite strike; to hold talks with CM

Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw Union called off their strike and are set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to hold talks in order to fulfill their demands. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham