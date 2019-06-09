News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

JD(U) part ways with NDA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) will not be a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance outside the state of Bihar, the party decided during their National Executive meet on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other senior Sri Lankan political leaders in Colombo on Sunday during his brief visit to the island nation.

Watch your words, police is watching: The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. During a debate on the channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said.

BJP-TMC workers clash: In the wake of the killing of four party workers, a BJP delegation on Sunday will fly to Sandeshkhali later in the day to take stock of the situation and brief Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter. The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing. Reportedly, a member of the TMC has also died.

HRD calls a meet on draft education policy: Soon after a clause of a draft National Education policy stirred controversy, Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has called for a meeting with the education ministers of the states on June 22. The meeting will discuss the recommendations suggested by the draft policy.

Venkaiah Naidu on three-language norm row: The vice president remarks come amid controversy over the three-language formula proposed in the draft of Centre's new National Educational Policy (NEP).

Hong Kong protest against Chinese interference: Huge protest crowds thronged Hong Kong on Sunday as anger swells over plans to allow extradition to China, a proposal that has sparked the biggest public backlash against the city's pro-Beijing leadership in years. Tens of thousands of people marched in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial hub's main island in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government to scrap its planned extradition law.

Rave party arrests made: Sixteen people were detained after a rave party in the Chhattarpur area of the national capital was busted, the police said on Sunday.

Pak in crisis: Pakistan's economic growth in the financial year ending in June is expected to hit 3.3 per cent, well below the target of 6.3 per cent, as the government failed to meet targets in nearly all sectors, according to the Economic Survey.

Aligarh child murder: Amid escalating tensions over the alleged murder of a 2.5 years old girl here, contingents of security forces were deployed and a flag march was carried out in the vicinity on Sunday to prevent any untoward incident from happening. Over 8 companies of Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with police were deployed. Anti-riot vehicles also have been pressed into action.

