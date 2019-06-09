Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 09 Jun 2019 5 killed as BJP-TMC ...
Nation, Politics

5 killed as BJP-TMC workers clash in West Bengal’s Basirhat

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of TMC while one party worker has also been killed in North 24 Parganas.
Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged. (Photo: File)
 Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

Reportedly, one TMC workers has also been killed.

 

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

BJP's Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a "reign of terror" in West Bengal.

"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Roy.

He said that a team of MPs will visit Sandeshkhali, Basirhat on Sunday to take stock of the situation and will send a report to the Home Minister Amit Shah.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls.

...
Tags: bjp, tmc, west bengal, clash, dead, workers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people. (Photo: ANI)

Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in TN

Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures has become

Political discourse has lowered in India: VP Venkiah Naidu

Speaking at the Hyderabad Management Association's 46th Annual Awards function in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for the 'disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed. (Photo: ANI)

'Disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed: Venkaiah Naidu

The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Editor, TV channel head arrested over defermatory content against UP CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

With the Stylish, one of the primary focuses of the brand is to appeal to an audience who places fashion and style as high as performance.
 

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

India and the Maldives have agreed to launch a passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll to strengthen connectivity between the two countries and boost tourism. (Representational Image)
 

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

It has been claimed that it was the country's first such museum and the world's third park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra Thar DI discontinued; signature edition to launch soon

Thar DI was priced between Rs 6.72 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Delhi).
 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indo-Pacific region is our lifeline: PM Modi

'Indo-Pacific region is an inalienable part of our existence. It has been our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity,' Modi, addressing Maldives' parliament, said. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah to meet key party leaders on June 13 and14

Shah's three-year term had ended earlier this year but the party had asked him to continue as it postponed organisational polls to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

I haven't met single woman, who is unhappy with free metro travel proposal: Kejriwal

'The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I've asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I've met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus,' he claimed. (Photo: File)

HD Kumaraswamy to expand Karnataka ministry on June 12

The coalition government is said to be in deep water after the BJP's clean sweep in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'JDU nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work,' says Nitish Kumar

On Thursday, election strategist Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Modi's Prime Ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham