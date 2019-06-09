Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 Editor, TV channel h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Editor, TV channel head arrested over defermatory content against UP CM

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 10:14 am IST
During a debate on the channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said.
The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)
 The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

During a debate on the channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, the police said.

 

Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, a senior official said.

"This could have led to a possible law and order situation," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, he said.

An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences was registered, the officer said.

"They have been arrested on both counts for the defamatory content as well as illegal operation of the channel," Krishna told PTI. The channel's version was not immediately available.

...
Tags: journalist, yogi adityanath, police, prashant kanojia
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people. (Photo: ANI)

Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in TN

Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures has become

Political discourse has lowered in India: VP Venkiah Naidu

Speaking at the Hyderabad Management Association's 46th Annual Awards function in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for the 'disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed. (Photo: ANI)

'Disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed: Venkaiah Naidu

When he did not turn up in office on Saturday, one of his colleagues, Chiranjeevi, went looking for him in his house and found him dead, the police officer said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Hyderabad: Courier service manager found dead under suspicious conditions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

With the Stylish, one of the primary focuses of the brand is to appeal to an audience who places fashion and style as high as performance.
 

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

India and the Maldives have agreed to launch a passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll to strengthen connectivity between the two countries and boost tourism. (Representational Image)
 

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

It has been claimed that it was the country's first such museum and the world's third park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra Thar DI discontinued; signature edition to launch soon

Thar DI was priced between Rs 6.72 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Delhi).
 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Villagers go 40 feet down to fetch drinking water in Amravati's village

'It has been continuing for so many years. Neither the government nor anybody else is doing anything. There are three wells in the village. Some people sleep there to fetch drinking water,' Shivraj Belkar, a villager said. (Photo: ANI)

In the land of many tongues, Hindi can’t be lingua franca

A protest against imposition of Hindi

In North Karnataka, drought drives the farmer, his beloved cattle apart

Dharwad cattle market

Karwar: Locals begin twitter drive for hospital

The fed up people have now started a hashtag campaign, #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInUttaraKannada, which drew the attention of Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy as hundreds participated in it Saturday evening.

BJP defeated Gabbar Singh of Kalaburagi in Lok Sabha poll: Malikayya Guttedar

Malikayya Guttedar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham