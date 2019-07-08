Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 08 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Mehbooba Mufti on Amarnath Yatra: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that the arrangements made for the annual Amarnath Yatra are causing inconvenience in the day-to-day lives of the people of Kashmir and has requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter.

 

Read | Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are causing trouble to Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti

Delhi man kills mother for alcohol: A 25-year-old man on Saturday stabbed his mother to death in a fit of rage after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

Read | 25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses

Shootout in Nigeria: Gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" raided three villages in northern Nigeria's Katsina state, killing six people, a police spokesman said Monday.

Read | Police says gunmen kill six villagers in Nigeria

Karnataka government receives a major blow: All Janata Dal Secular ministers resigned after Chief Minister H D Kumarawamy announces that the Cabinet would be restructured soon. "I am not anxious about the recent developments," he said of the crisis that has engulfed his government.

Read | K'taka crisis: All JDS, Cong ministers quit in last bid to restructure govt

India's anti-tank missile test: Moving closer toward the induction of the Nag anti-tank guided missiles into the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday carried out three successful test firings of the missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges.

Read | DRDO carries out three successful anti-tank guided missile tests in Pokharan

Trump warns Iran: US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.

"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

Read | Donald Trump warns Iran over nuclear enrichment, says 'better be careful'

HC puts the ball in Speaker's court on LoP: The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to appoint a leader of the opposition saying there is no statutory requirement for the appointment of the leader of the opposition.

Read | Delhi HC disposes of petition on apointment of Leader of Opposition in LS

Shiv Sena comments on Congress-JD(S) alliance: Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state.

Read | Downfall of K'taka coalition govt predicted when it was formed: Shiv Sena

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani.

Read | Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today

...
Tags: bjp, congress, jd(s), mehbooba mufti, drdo, donald trump
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Initially, the cops thought that Deepak was drunk and lying under the pretext of alcohol. However, when he showed bloodstains on his shirt, the personnel, accompanied by him rushed to the site, in North Delhi. (Photo: File I Representational)

25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses

The family of Haider, who joined the government in 1985, owns two four-wheelers. They have 15 bank accounts and the total amount deposited in them is being verified. (Photo: File | Representational)

Lokayuktas raid at govt official's home, 'disproportionate' assets seized

Last year, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released its first-ever report on Kashmir and in an update of that report it claimed on Monday that ‘neither India nor Pakistan have taken any concrete steps to address the numerous concerns raised’. (Photo: File | Representational)

‘False, motivated narrative’: India protests against UN report on J&K

Moving closer toward the induction of the Nag anti-tank guided missiles into the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday carried out three successful test firings of the missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges. (Photo: Twitter/ @prasarbharti)

India test fires 3 tank-buster nag missiles, all hit their targets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘False, motivated narrative’: India protests against UN report on J&K

Last year, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released its first-ever report on Kashmir and in an update of that report it claimed on Monday that ‘neither India nor Pakistan have taken any concrete steps to address the numerous concerns raised’. (Photo: File | Representational)

India test fires 3 tank-buster nag missiles, all hit their targets

Moving closer toward the induction of the Nag anti-tank guided missiles into the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday carried out three successful test firings of the missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges. (Photo: Twitter/ @prasarbharti)

40 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital on Monday after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning here. (Representational Image)

Army officer among 3 killed in separate road accidents in J&K

A father-son duo were killed when their car plunged into a canal after being hit by a bus at Domana in the outskirts of the city on the Jammu-Akhnoor Road. (Photo: File I Representational)

Heavy rains return to Mumbai; road, rail, air transport hit

‘Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city,’ the IMD official said. ‘The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today,’ he added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham