News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Mehbooba Mufti on Amarnath Yatra: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that the arrangements made for the annual Amarnath Yatra are causing inconvenience in the day-to-day lives of the people of Kashmir and has requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter.

Read | Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are causing trouble to Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti

Delhi man kills mother for alcohol: A 25-year-old man on Saturday stabbed his mother to death in a fit of rage after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

Read | 25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses

Shootout in Nigeria: Gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" raided three villages in northern Nigeria's Katsina state, killing six people, a police spokesman said Monday.

Read | Police says gunmen kill six villagers in Nigeria

Karnataka government receives a major blow: All Janata Dal Secular ministers resigned after Chief Minister H D Kumarawamy announces that the Cabinet would be restructured soon. "I am not anxious about the recent developments," he said of the crisis that has engulfed his government.

Read | K'taka crisis: All JDS, Cong ministers quit in last bid to restructure govt

India's anti-tank missile test: Moving closer toward the induction of the Nag anti-tank guided missiles into the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday carried out three successful test firings of the missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges.

Read | DRDO carries out three successful anti-tank guided missile tests in Pokharan

Trump warns Iran: US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.

"Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won't tell you what that reason is. But it's no good. They better be careful," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

Read | Donald Trump warns Iran over nuclear enrichment, says 'better be careful'

HC puts the ball in Speaker's court on LoP: The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to appoint a leader of the opposition saying there is no statutory requirement for the appointment of the leader of the opposition.

Read | Delhi HC disposes of petition on apointment of Leader of Opposition in LS

Shiv Sena comments on Congress-JD(S) alliance: Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state.

Read | Downfall of K'taka coalition govt predicted when it was formed: Shiv Sena

Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani.

Read | Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary: Shutdown in Srinagar today