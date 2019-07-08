25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses

Initially, the cops thought that Deepak was drunk and lying under the pretext of alcohol. However, when he showed bloodstains on his shirt, the personnel, accompanied by him rushed to the site, in North Delhi. (Photo: File I Representational)

Deepak, (identified by a single name) on Saturday at 1:25 AM confessed to the police located in Model Town, Delhi.

Initially, the cops thought that Deepak was drunk and lying under the pretext of alcohol.

However, when he showed bloodstains on his shirt, the personnel, accompanied by him rushed to the site, in North Delhi, Hindustan Times reported,

The cops found his mother's body. Her throat was sloat with a kitchen knife.

An associated police officer said that Deepak confessed to murdering his 45- year-old mother in a fit of rage.

The officer said that Deepak has been booked for murder and it has been registered at the Model Town police station.

Deepak was arrested, and the knife used to kill his mother was seized and sent to the forensics.

Vijayanta Arya, Dy commissioner of police (northwest) said that Asha Devi's body was sent for an autopsy.

Devi worked as domestic help and lived with her two sons.

As per the investigation, Deepak was unemployed and addicted to drugs and liquor.

Deepak initially thought of fleeing the city but later changed his mind and confessed to his crime.

According to his confession, his brother was not at home at the time of the crime.