K'taka crisis LIVE: Independent MLA pulls out, joins Cong party in Mumbai

Ten of the MLAs who resigned flew by the chartered plane to Mumbai. They have been lodged at a hotel there. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka is facing a crisis after 13 lawmakers of the alliance submitted their resignations to the state Assembly Speaker on Saturday.

Both the JD(S) and the Congress have been plagued by dissension over allocation of ministerial berths and distribution of Lok Sabha poll tickets. The cracks became deeper after the BJP swept the parliamentary election in the state.

Ten MLAs who resigned flew by a chartered plane to Mumbai on Saturday evening. They are staying at the Sofitel Hotel. While Congress blamed the BJP for the crisis, BJP on its part has denied any role in it.

The troubled ruling coalition, which has 118 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, faces the risk of losing its majority in the House if the resignations are accepted.

Here are the latest updates:

12.45 pm: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "At least 6-7 MLAs who are in the BJP camp would be back by evening."

12.30 pm: Immediately after resigning from the post, Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh boards a special flight for Mumbai.

12.00 pm: Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan also threatens to resign.

11.45 am: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, after a meeting with BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, said, "Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should resign immediately. He has lost the majority. Congress MLAs have already resigned. He should make way for another government."

11.20 am: Karnataka Minister and Independent MLA Nagesh resigned from his post and withdrew support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Nagesh, who was recently inducted into the ministry as small scale industries minister, met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted the letter. The move comes amid reports that ministers in the coalition government will be asked to step down to make way for disgruntled MLAs who have resigned as legislators.

In a letter to the Governor, he said, "I've already withdrawn my support to the government headed by H D Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the government of BJP if called for by your good self."

10.35 am: Congress leaders met for breakfast at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar were present at G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast.

After the meeting, Congress firefighter D K Suresh said, "There is no infighting. Our leaders are in touch with those who have resigned. The government is stable."

He blamed the BJP for wrecking the coalition. "BJP's national leaders are behind this. BJP does not want any opposition in the state or the country. They are ruining democracy," he added.

