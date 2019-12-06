Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Bihar politicos come ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar politicos come out with varied responses in Hyderabad encounter

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Discordant voices emerged from the main opposition RJD.
'What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals ... we welcome this. In Bihar too, incidents of crimes against women is rising. The state government here is lax and doing nothing,' former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals ... we welcome this. In Bihar too, incidents of crimes against women is rising. The state government here is lax and doing nothing,' former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File | ANI)

Patna: The killing of four suspects in the Hyderabad rape and murder case in a police encounter on Friday evoked varied responses from the political class in Bihar where two similar cases were reported in different parts of the state this week, evoking public outrage.

Discordant voices emerged from the main opposition RJD wherein one of the national vice-presidents sought an inquiry into the killings and asserted that there must be rule of law while another felt that the deaths of the alleged accused in a police encounter would act as a 'deterrent'.

 

"What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals ... we welcome this. In Bihar too, incidents of crimes against women is rising. The state government here is lax and doing nothing", former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote on Twitter.

Her comment had an apparent reference to the recent incidents at Buxar and Samastipur districts, where charred bodies of women were found dumped in secluded spots after suspected rape and murder and the police have been struggling to identify the deceased because of the severe burns on the corpses.

However, former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a national vice president of the RJD said in Muzaffarpur ''this is not right. The country has to be governed by law and not by sentiments''.

"It is true, there has been a rise in crimes against women everywhere and that has caused a lot of public anger. That, however, cannot justify the police action in the Hyderabad incident which gives rise to many suspicions", said Singh.

The encounter that took place in the Hyderabad when the suspects had allegedly tried to flee from custody after being taken to the spot, for investigation, where the body of a young veterinary doctor, raped and murdered before being set afire, was found last week.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, a mafia don-turned-politician who has floated his own Jan Adhikar Party and fashioned his image after Robin Hood, rejoiced at the Hyderabad encounter, writing on Twitter "better late than never. Justice should be done on the spot and an example should be set".

Read | Snatched arms, started firing at us: T'gana police on why the encounter

He also asked, "when would similar encounters of Kuldip Singh Sengar (Uttar Pradesh politician), Swami Chinmayananda (former Union minister) and Asaram Bapu and Ram Rahim (godmen) set a similar example".

"But many girls are sexually exploited inside their homes. How will the culprits in these cases be encountered", Yadav remarked cryptically.

Read | All 4 accused in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder shot dead in encounter

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand tweeted, using the hashtag #Tit4Tat, "it gives great sense of satisfaction that the brutal rape-murder accused of our sister are killed. We need to make India a rape free country and anyone who dares (to transgress) must cease to live on this earth".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hyderabad encounter, rjd, hyderabad rape and murder, rabri devi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

'There were around 10 police with the accused persons during the time of encounter,' Sajjanar said. (Photo: ANI)

Snatched arms, started firing at us: T'gana police on why the encounter

Shah recently conducted a review of the force at its headquarters here after which he directed that the lead internal security force of the country should devise a mechanism that enables it to keep its fighting blood fresh and lethal at all times. (Photo: File | ANI)

Shah directs CRPF to keep combat profile young; move aged troops to light jobs

'We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. But we followed the law,

Thought of killing Nirbhaya rapists never crossed my mind: Ex-Delhi top cop

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Snatched arms, started firing at us: T'gana police on why the encounter

'There were around 10 police with the accused persons during the time of encounter,' Sajjanar said. (Photo: ANI)

Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Reject recommendation of Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea: Centre to Prez

(Photo: File)

'Over 10 per cent adults detected with mental disorders': Union Health Minister

UP again: Woman shot when she stopped dancing, caught in video

The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham