Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Snatched arms, start ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Snatched arms, started firing at us: T'gana police on why the encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Dec 6, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 4:28 pm IST
Police also seized two weapons from the accused persons.
'There were around 10 police with the accused persons during the time of encounter,' Sajjanar said. (Photo: ANI)
 'There were around 10 police with the accused persons during the time of encounter,' Sajjanar said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Revealing details of the encounter that took place in the early hours Friday morning, Commissioner of Cyberabad Police Vishwanath Sajjanar said officers retaliated in self defence when two of the accused in the rape and murder of a city veterinarian snatched arms from the police.

''The accused attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing,'' Sajjanar said.

 

He further said one of the accused, Mohammed Arif, was the first to open fire.
According to the police, the snatched weapons were in an 'unlocked' position.

The police had interrogated the accused in custody on December 4 and 5 and on Friday, they were taken to the crime spot as part of the investigation.
The accused, however, tried to escape from the spot and opened fire at police, forcing cops retaliated in 'self-defence'.

Police have claimed that two of its personnel were injured in the encounter and were taken to a local hospital.

The bodies of the accused have been shifted to a local government hospital postmortem examination.

During the time of the encounter, 10 police personnel were present and victim's cell phone was also recovered from the spot.

Sajjanar also said that Telangana police is ready to answer to any concerned party, who wishes to take cognizance.

Police said that investigation is still going on and they suspect that accused were also involved in several other cases in Karnataka.

On Friday, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the encounter.
 

...
Tags: hyderabad rape case
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

'What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals ... we welcome this. In Bihar too, incidents of crimes against women is rising. The state government here is lax and doing nothing,' former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bihar politicos come out with varied responses in Hyderabad encounter

Shah recently conducted a review of the force at its headquarters here after which he directed that the lead internal security force of the country should devise a mechanism that enables it to keep its fighting blood fresh and lethal at all times. (Photo: File | ANI)

Shah directs CRPF to keep combat profile young; move aged troops to light jobs

'We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. But we followed the law,

Thought of killing Nirbhaya rapists never crossed my mind: Ex-Delhi top cop

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar politicos come out with varied responses in Hyderabad encounter

'What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals ... we welcome this. In Bihar too, incidents of crimes against women is rising. The state government here is lax and doing nothing,' former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File | ANI)

Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Reject recommendation of Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea: Centre to Prez

(Photo: File)

'Over 10 per cent adults detected with mental disorders': Union Health Minister

UP again: Woman shot when she stopped dancing, caught in video

The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham