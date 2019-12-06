Nation Crime 06 Dec 2019 All 4 accused in Hyd ...
All 4 accused in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder killed in encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 6, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 9:26 am IST
According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene for recreation of the incident when they tried to escape.
 (Representational Image)

Hyderabad/New Delhi: All four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday, the Cyberabad police has said.

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape. Officers had to open fire, they police said. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to bullet injuries. 

 

The father of the veterinarian said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now.”

The men, identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

 

...
Tags: telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, gang rape, murder
Location: India, Telangana


