Kerala Live Tracker: Oman Air to evacuate their stranded citizens in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 3, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Kerala reported 21 new cases taking the number of coronavirus to 286
Policemen stop vehicles during complete lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Twenty one new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number to 286. As many as 256 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Oman Air to operate special plane to evacuate their stranded citizens in Kerala
A total of 53 Omani citizens who were undergoing treatments in various hospitals in Ernakulam and adjoining districts will be evacuated. Most of these medical tourists landed in Cochin international airport on March 3 and completed the treatment and quarantine period.

 

Oman Air will operate a special passenger flight today to fly out stranded Omani citizens in Kerala

28 hospitals in Kerala converted to Covid care centres
The Kerala government has converted 28 selected hospitals in all 14 districts as Covid care centres. These include private medical colleges and non-operational private hospitals. Some of the locked down multi-specialty private hospitals like the PVS Hospital, Ernakulam have been revived for the purpose. The Thiruvananthapuram government medical college and General hospital have been converted as Covid care centres.

Allow movement of goods between states without curbs: Kerala to PM
The Kerala government on Thursday urged prime minister Narendra Modi to ensure unrestricted movement of essential goods through inter-state borders during the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Other requests:

  • Approval of more testing centres in Kerala.
  • Central assistance in bringing the rapid test kits from Hong Kong.
  • Intervention of the Central government in ensuring the safety of the Malayalee workforce spread across the world.
  • Necessary transport arrangements for migrant labourers to go back home after the lockdown period.

