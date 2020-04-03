Seven districts in Kerala declared as Covid-19 hotspots

Seven districts of Kerala are Covid-19 hotspots.

Kochi: Seven districts in Kerala have been declared as Covid-19 hotspots. They are Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Among these, the northernmost district of Kasargod is the worst affected.

These seven districts have the highest number of coronavirus infections. Of the 256 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment, 226 cases are from these seven districts.

Earlier, Pathanamthitta and Kasargod were included among the hotspots identified across the country. Now, Pathanamthitta has been excluded from the list.