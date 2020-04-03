Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 India’s oldest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India’s oldest Covid19 survivor from Kerala discharged from hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 3, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
93 year old Thomas is India’s oldest Covid 19 survivor
Thomas (93 years old) and Mariyamma (88 year old) with the doctors. (Picture released by Health department, Kerala)
 Thomas (93 years old) and Mariyamma (88 year old) with the doctors. (Picture released by Health department, Kerala)

Kottayam: For the medical fraternity, recovery of 93 year old Thomas from the deadly coronavirus is a ‘miracle cure’. He is India’s oldest Covid 19 survivor.

Thomas and his 88-year old wife Mariyamma, another virus survivor have been discharged from Kottayam government medical college hospital on Friday.

 

The elderly couple, hailing from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district contracted the virus from their Italy-returned son and family.

All family members including the elderly couple, their son and his wife, grandson and two other relatives have been recovered and discharged from hospital.

The couple, especially Thomas, was in critical condition with age related serious medical complications.

As per the instruction of health minister K K Shailaja, a special team was formed to take care of the couple.

Though Thomas’ condition was worse for days and had to be shifted to ventilator support, he recovered.

A nurse in the medical team who took care of the couple tested positive for the virus, who is also recovered.

When persons above the age of 60 are included in the high-risk category with high chances for death due to infection, recovery of the elderly couple turned out to be a remarkable achievement for Kerala health authorities.

...
Tags: thomas, mariyamma, old couple, covid patients, italy returned, parents, coronavirus, covid-19, survivor, recover
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam


Related Stories

Italy-returned family in Kochi hid their travel history, refused quarantine
Seven districts in Kerala declared as Covid-19 hotspots

Latest From Nation

Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)

Odisha names Covid-19 patient after he ignores calls to come for quarantine

PTI Photo

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

Representational Image. (PTI)

Sub collector’s driver and gunman suspended for jumping Covid quarantine in Kerala

Railway coaches being refitted to serve as coronavirus isolation wards. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Railway coaches to be turned into isolation wards in Mysuru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases rise to 134 in UP

Representative Image (PTI)

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

PTI Photo

Coronavirus India Live tracker: Congress launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft during Operation Sanjeevani from India to Maldives, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus in Karnataka Live: Train coaches to be converted to isolation wards

A coronavirus graffiti drawn at a junction to create awareness during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, in Bengaluru. PTI

CM Yediyurappa seeks Muslim leaders' cooperation to contain virus outbreak

File photo of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham