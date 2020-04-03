India’s oldest Covid19 survivor from Kerala discharged from hospital

Thomas (93 years old) and Mariyamma (88 year old) with the doctors. (Picture released by Health department, Kerala)

Kottayam: For the medical fraternity, recovery of 93 year old Thomas from the deadly coronavirus is a ‘miracle cure’. He is India’s oldest Covid 19 survivor.

Thomas and his 88-year old wife Mariyamma, another virus survivor have been discharged from Kottayam government medical college hospital on Friday.

The elderly couple, hailing from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district contracted the virus from their Italy-returned son and family.

All family members including the elderly couple, their son and his wife, grandson and two other relatives have been recovered and discharged from hospital.

The couple, especially Thomas, was in critical condition with age related serious medical complications.

As per the instruction of health minister K K Shailaja, a special team was formed to take care of the couple.

Though Thomas’ condition was worse for days and had to be shifted to ventilator support, he recovered.

A nurse in the medical team who took care of the couple tested positive for the virus, who is also recovered.

When persons above the age of 60 are included in the high-risk category with high chances for death due to infection, recovery of the elderly couple turned out to be a remarkable achievement for Kerala health authorities.