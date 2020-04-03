Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Coronavirus India Li ...
Coronavirus India Live tracker: Congress launches scathing attack on PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 3, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,088, while 156 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country
Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft during Operation Sanjeevani from India to Maldives, in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft during Operation Sanjeevani from India to Maldives, in New Delhi. PTI photo

The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message, with senior party leader Shashi Tharoor saying there was no vision of the future in the address which was "just a feel-good moment curated by India's photo-op Prime Minister".

IAS officer among nine to test corona positive in MP

 

An IAS officer is among nine persons who have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 120. The 2011-batch IAS officer is posted in the health department in Bhopal and has a history of travelling outside Madhya Pradesh in recent times. He developed symptoms similar to those found in COVID-19 patients and was tested for the viral infection.

ALERT: 960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled

Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with AAP MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting via video conference with all party MLAs to discuss the relief work carried out by them in their respective assemblies in view of the coronavirus outbreak

2 minors among 7 corona+ cases in Gujarat

Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95, while one person succumbed to the disease, raising the toll to eight.

IIT alumni develop drone with infrared camera for thermal screening

Three alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a drone equipped with infrared camera which can help in thermal screening of groups without human intervention and identify suspected COVID-19 cases at an early stage once the lockdown is lifted

56 coronavirus deaths in the country

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,301 in the country while the death toll rose to 56

