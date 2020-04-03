Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Covid19 death toll i ...
Covid19 death toll in India mounts to 56, cases reach 2,301

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each
People maintain social distance as they read holy scriptures sitting outside their homes during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Amritsar. PTI photo
  People maintain social distance as they read holy scriptures sitting outside their homes during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Amritsar. PTI photo

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,301 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 56, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,088, while 156 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, the ministry stated.

 

The figure of 2,301 includes 55 foreign nationals.

As per the ministry's updated data at 9 am, three new virus-related deaths were reported from Maharashtra.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (7),  Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (4), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from  Maharashtra at 335, followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 infections and Kerela with 286 cases so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219, in Rajasthan to 133 and Andhra Pradesh to 132. The cases in Karnataka have risen to 124.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Telengana stand at 107. Madhya Pradesh has reported 99 cases so far, Gujarat 87 while Jammu and Kashmir has 70 positive patients so far. The number of cases has risen to 53 in West Bengal.  

Punjab has reported 46 cases, while 43 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. Bihar has 24, Chandigarh has 18, Assam has 16 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Uttarakhand has reported 10 cases while Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients so far. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have have reported six coronavirus cases each. Odisha has five cases while Puducherry has three cases.  

Jhakhand and Manipur have reported two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported a case each.

"18 cases are being reassigned to states for contact tracing," the ministry said on its website.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


