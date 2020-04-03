Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Odisha names Covid-1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha names Covid-19 patient after he ignores calls to come for quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Apr 3, 2020, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 6:33 pm IST
State government puts three cities under lockdown after community transmission detected
Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)
 Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday announced a 48-hour total lockdown – from Friday 9 pm to Sunday 9 pm – in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak after a case of community transmission of the coronavirus Covid-19 was reported late Wednesday evening.

Today the state reported its sixth Covid-19 positive case, taking the total number to six. The latest positive case was reported from Cuttack. Although his name was not revealed, sources said he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's international congregation in Old Delhi last month.

 

Yesterday, the authorities named a Covid-19 patient detected in Suryanagar, Bhubaneswar after he ignored 49 calls by health personnel to come forward to be quarantined.

“We are revealing the name of the name of the fifth Covid-19 positive person. We had to decide between privacy of the patient and public interest, and finally we decided that revealing his name would make his neighbours aware of him,” said Prem Chandra Choudhury, commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At least 21 contacts, including family members, of Dalabehera, were identified by Thursday evening. There are likely to be several more, said Choudhury.

State Covid-19 chief spokesperson Subrato Bagchi said that despite repeated appeals to people to inform the designated healthcare authorities if they have Covid-19 symptoms, many were keeping mum apprehending social stigma.

“In some cases, the government surveillance teams and agencies, after identifying such persons, are asking them to get admitted in Covid-19 healthcare facilities. In the fifth Covid-19 positive case, the patient ignored 49 calls made by the state health department,” said Bagchi.

Announcing the lockdown, the state’s chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the decision was taken after it was found that the fifth Covid-19 patient hailing from Suryanagar, Bhubaneswar, did not have any travel history and therefore could be an indication of community transmission of the disease.

Director general of police (DGP) Abhaya said all establishments, barring a few medicine stores, will remain closed during the total lockdown. Only ambulance services will be allowed.

Even groceries and vegetable counters will remain completely shut.

Of the six positive cases detected so far, two have been fully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to landlords to be compassionate to the poor and waive or at least defer house rent by three months. Through such a gesture it can be demonstrated that the

people of Odisha care for each other at a time when the entire country is under a lockdown, the chief minister said.

“It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown and fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Lets show the world that OdishaCares," Patnaik tweeted.

...
Tags: odisha, lockdown, covid-19 patient, identity disclosed, bhubaneswar, suryanagar
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Thomas (93 years old) and Mariyamma (88 year old) with the doctors. (Picture released by Health department, Kerala)

India’s oldest Covid19 survivor from Kerala discharged from hospital

PTI Photo

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

Representational Image. (PTI)

Sub collector’s driver and gunman suspended for jumping Covid quarantine in Kerala

Railway coaches being refitted to serve as coronavirus isolation wards. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Railway coaches to be turned into isolation wards in Mysuru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases rise to 134 in UP

Representative Image (PTI)

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

PTI Photo

Coronavirus India Live tracker: Congress launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft during Operation Sanjeevani from India to Maldives, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus in Karnataka Live: Train coaches to be converted to isolation wards

A coronavirus graffiti drawn at a junction to create awareness during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, in Bengaluru. PTI

CM Yediyurappa seeks Muslim leaders' cooperation to contain virus outbreak

File photo of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham