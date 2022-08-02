  
Nation Politics 02 Aug 2022 State gears up for g ...
Nation, Politics

State gears up for grand fortnight long I-Day fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to organise the diamond jubilee celebrations of India's Independence in a grand manner from August 8 to 22 across the state. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to organise the diamond jubilee celebrations of India's Independence in a grand manner from August 8 to 22 across the state. He said national flags should be distributed to 1.2 crore households free from August 9.

The state government would organise ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisaptaham’ for two weeks, staring a week prior to Independence Day, he said.

The Chief Minister will launch the celebrations at HICC, Madhapur, on August 8 and the concluding ceremony will be at LB Stadium on August 22. There will be a fireworks display on Tank Bund and in mandal and district headquarters at the night of August 14.

Rao said a special session of the Legislative Assembly would be held on August 21 and directed local bodies to follow suit.

The Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebrations with a high-level Vajrotsava Committee at Pragathi Bhavan. He asked officials to make arrangements to fly the Tricolour at all households on August 15.

Richard Attenborough's film ‘Gandhi’ would be screened at all theatres for students of educational institutions on the day.

It was decided that all major buildings and establishments would be specially decorated for Independence Day. Essay writing, elocution, painting and patriotic songs competitions would be held for Intermediate and degree students and poetry competitions for teachers and lecturers.

Sports competitions should be held as part of ‘Freedom Cup’ from the village level upwards. The cultural department should hold kavi sammelans and mushairas. Vanamahotsavam to plant saplings should also be held, he said.

Also on the agenda are freedom parks, Freedom 2K Run, blood donation camps and distribution of sweets and fruits at hospitals, orphanages, jails and old age homes.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, 75th independence day celebrations, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


