Flag makers flooded with orders ahead of August 15

HYDERABAD: With Independence Day just three weeks away, flag makers from the city are being flooded with orders for making the national flag. This has come as a bonanza for several persons as work is given away as sub-contract and to women, who are making an extra buck stitching them. Most of the smaller units that have been given sub-contracts are based in Chappal bazar, Golnaka and Amberpet.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a 15-day celebration of the country’s 75 years of independence. He wished for a flag atop every house to commemorate the milestone implying that there was a requirement for 1.20 crore flags.

There are around ten such flag-making units in the city. One of them at Chappal Bazar is promoted by Aekkala Nandu.

It has a work-force of 100 employees. “This is the first time we have got such a big order for the national tricolor. We are refusing many orders so that we can deliver on time. The basic size of the flag is 3.5 ft x 2 ft, whereas the orders placed are for 20 inches by 30 inches and 21 inches by 14 inches. Padmawathi Parikala has a tailoring unit at Golnaka that employs 60 women who stitch the flags.

Sunitha D, a tailor, “it is a good augury as many small tailors are getting work. They all can make a decent earning.”