  
Nation Politics 01 Aug 2022 CM KCR likely to ski ...
Nation, Politics

CM KCR likely to skip national meet on Independence Day fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/ File)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip the national committee meeting on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 6. The Chief Ministers of all the states are members in this committee. Official sources said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has received an invitation from the Prime Minister on Monday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual leaders, artists, film personalities and eminent persons from other walks of life are also members of this committee.

However, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) sources said the chances of the Chief Minister taking part in this meeting are remote as Rao had been avoiding meeting Modi since February 5 this year.

When Modi came to Hyderabad to take part in 20th annual celebrations of Indian School of Business on May 26, the Chief Minister flew to Bengaluru a couple of hours before his arrival. Rao did not meet Modi, when he came to the city again to take part in BJP's national executive meeting on July 2 and 3.

Rao last met Modi on September 3 last year in Delhi and submitted representations on several pending issues concerning Telangana. After the Huzurabad bypoll in November last year, the relations between TRS and BJP were strained and thereafter Rao never met Modi.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, azadi ka amrit mahotsav, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The complainant said that her husband stopped working and became an alcoholic and started harassing her for more money. (Respresentational Image)

Housewife lodges dowry harassment complaint against ‘pervert’ husband in Hyd

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy — DC File Image

Bail plea of Viveka murder accused dismissed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

LS deadlock ends, MPs return



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KTR slams Scindia, dares him to show growth in MP

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->