CM KCR likely to skip national meet on Independence Day fete

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip the national committee meeting on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 6. The Chief Ministers of all the states are members in this committee. Official sources said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has received an invitation from the Prime Minister on Monday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual leaders, artists, film personalities and eminent persons from other walks of life are also members of this committee.

However, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) sources said the chances of the Chief Minister taking part in this meeting are remote as Rao had been avoiding meeting Modi since February 5 this year.

When Modi came to Hyderabad to take part in 20th annual celebrations of Indian School of Business on May 26, the Chief Minister flew to Bengaluru a couple of hours before his arrival. Rao did not meet Modi, when he came to the city again to take part in BJP's national executive meeting on July 2 and 3.

Rao last met Modi on September 3 last year in Delhi and submitted representations on several pending issues concerning Telangana. After the Huzurabad bypoll in November last year, the relations between TRS and BJP were strained and thereafter Rao never met Modi.