search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Six of 11 members of Delhi family died due to hanging, says autopsy report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jul 2, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
The post-mortem report further said that no signs of struggle were found.
A hearse van drives out carrying bodies of victims drives out near the site where 11 family members were found dead inside their home. (Photo: AFP)
 A hearse van drives out carrying bodies of victims drives out near the site where 11 family members were found dead inside their home. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The post-mortem report of six of the 11 members of a family who were found dead at their residence in Delhi revealed that the cause of their death was ligature hanging.

The post-mortem report further said that no signs of struggle were found.

 

The family members had also donated their eyes.

“First thing we did was to donate their eyes that could provide eyesight to 22 people, considering the family was religious and always wanted to help others. We gave approval letter yesterday,” Navneet Batra, a friend of the family, told ANI.

On Sunday morning, the bodies of 11 members of a family were recovered from their house located in Sant Nagar area of north Delhi's Burari. The bodies were discovered when a neighbour grew suspicious after he found the grocery shop run by the family closed.

 The police are yet to ascertain if it was a case of mass suicide or some members were murdered while some committed suicide.

Handwritten notes recovered by the police from the house have indicated towards observance of some definite spiritual or mystical practices by the whole family. According to the police, two registers were found with handwritten notes on how to attain salvation.

Read: Handwritten notes with horrific details show occult link in Delhi family deaths

The Crime Branch is investigating whose handwriting was there in the diary, why was it written and from where did the information come, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The sources further said that the family of the man whom one of the deceased was due to marry will also be questioned. Call data records of the family members and search history on the internet are also being scrutinised.

10 people, including two men, six women and two teenagers, were found hanging from a ceiling on the first floor of the two-storey house on Sunday. They were all blindfolded and gagged and some of them had their hands and feet tied as well. An old woman was found dead in the adjacent room of the house.

Also Read: 11 of family found dead in Delhi; 10 blindfolded, hanging, one on ground

The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her daughter Pratibha (57) and two sons--Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children--Meenu (23), Neetu (25) and Dhruv (15) and Lalit's wife Tina (42) along with their 15-year-old son Shivam was also among the dead.

Pratibha's daughter, Priyanka (33), who had got engaged last month and was supposed to get married by the end of this year, was also found hanging.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: delhi family deaths, delhi police, mass suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp tips: How hackers can gain access to your account and how to prevent it

Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy On6 set to launch in India today

The leaks suggest that the Galaxy On6 could feature an Infinity Edge display and run on Android 8.1 Oreo.
 

Amazon Alexa gets new children-focused skills in India

New skills include a quiz from to help expand knowledge of Indian mythology, learning about animal kingdom, solving brain teasers, singing along popular nursery rhymes and listening to stories.
 

Scientists create insulin pill that will replace painful injections for diabetics

It isn’t known when it will be available (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Vinod Kambli, wife Andrea in ugly scuffle with music composer, father at mall

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea had an ugly verbal showdown with music composer Ankur Tiwari and his father RK Tiwari at the Mumbai mall. (Photo: PTI)
 

'The Wall is in The Hall': Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid is the fifth Indian to be inducted to the prestigious group of ICC Hall of Fame that includes cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interpol red corner notice against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are among the main accused in the PNB scam. (Photo: ANI)

Baseless: Sitharaman dismisses report claiming UK minister snubbed her

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed disappointment over a 'baseless' media report in the UK that alleged her British counterpart Gavin Williamson turned down a request for a bilateral meet. (Photo: File)

India condemns attack on Afghan Sikhs, PM Modi extends assistance

At least 19 people were killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad as a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Sikhs, which was on its way, to meet President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AP)

10 arrested for lynching five in Maharashtra on suspicion of being child lifters

MoS Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar urged people to not take law into their own hands. (Photo: ANI)

Handwritten notes with horrific details show occult link in Delhi family deaths

11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham