search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bodies of 7 women, 4 men found from house in Delhi’s Burari area

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jul 1, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 9:14 am IST
The bodies were found hanging with their mouths and eyes gagged, reports said.
A police team has been rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 A police team has been rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: At least 11 people were found dead at a house in New Delhi’s Burari area today morning. According to initial reports, all of them were from the same family.

The bodies include seven women and four men and were found hanging with their mouths and eyes gagged, reports said.

 

A police team has been rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain if it was a case of mass suicide or murder.

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Police officials are reportedly gathering details about the family members from the neighbours and are also calling the relatives of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: delhi, dead bodies found
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exits signal changing of the guard

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had been on a quarter-final collision course but the closest they will now come to each other in Russia is the airport departure lounge. (Photo: AFP)
 

No notch, no chin: Xiaomi's Mi MIX 3 could achieve its true goal

Oh, and there’s no visible notch.
 

Japanese pencil rocket blows up after liftoff

The 10-meter (33-foot) pencil rocket lifted only slightly from its launch pad before dropping to the ground, disappearing in a fireball. (AP Photo)
 

Fortnite on Android? You may want to check again

These fake apps do a great job at seeming convincing, as many use the same images and loading screens found in the iOS app.
 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar extended till March 31 next year

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after 'consideration of the matter'. (Representational)

Doctor treats many injured in clash during J&K encounter; only casualty his son

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday.(Representational Image/ PTI)

In 10 to 20 yrs, Darwin will be proven wrong, predicts minister Satyapal Singh

Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that as a science student, he believes that his 'ancestors were not apes'. (Photo: File/PTI)

Fire away, Anoushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Building stories: In the city of the future, small is beautiful

There is no chance of reversing this in the near future. Large parts of India have no economic vitality, and as a result, there is wholesale migration to the metros from virtually everywhere else.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham