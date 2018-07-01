Bodies of 7 women, 4 men found from house in Delhi’s Burari area

A police team has been rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: At least 11 people were found dead at a house in New Delhi’s Burari area today morning. According to initial reports, all of them were from the same family.

The bodies include seven women and four men and were found hanging with their mouths and eyes gagged, reports said.

A police team has been rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain if it was a case of mass suicide or murder.

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Police officials are reportedly gathering details about the family members from the neighbours and are also calling the relatives of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.