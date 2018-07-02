search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Handwritten notes with horrific details show occult link in Delhi family deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jul 2, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 8:43 am IST
According to the police, two registers were found with handwritten notes on how to attain salvation.
11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 11 members of a family were found dead in a house in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Handwritten notes recovered from the house in north Delhi’s Burari, where 11 members of a family were found dead, indicated towards observance of some definite spiritual or mystical practices by the whole family and provide a motive in the case, police said on Sunday.

10 people, including two men, six women and two teenagers, were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on the first floor of the two-storey house. The deceased were blindfolded and gagged and some of them had their hands and feet tied as well. An old woman was found dead in another room of the house located in Sant Nagar area of Delhi.

 

According to the police, two registers were found with handwritten notes on how to attain salvation.

"We have found handwritten notes detailing how hands and legs are to be tied and are quite similar to the manner in which the bodies of 10 persons were found. They are exhaustive notes and we are studying them," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

One of the notes read, "The human body is temporary and one can overcome fear by covering their eyes and mouth."

Providing a clue into the investigation, "The notes say if a group of 11 people follows these rituals, all problems would ease out and they would attain salvation. Some notes have dates on which they were written while others didn't have it. All the notes talk about reaching the end and gaining peace," PTI reported, quoting one of the officers investigating the case.

A case of murder has been filed on the basis of ligature marks. However, the investigators suspect that the deaths could be a suicide pact.

Also Read: 11 of family found dead in Delhi; 10 blindfolded, hanging, one on ground

"It is possible that the elderly woman was strangulated since she was not in a condition to climb the stool. We are probing whether the children were killed or were convinced to take the extreme step," a police official said.

No signs of ransacking or theft were found from the house, and mobile phones and gold jewellery on the bodies of the women were found intact. The crime scene did not indicate any signs of struggle, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Burari police station, and the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told The Indian Express.

“Our senior officers of Crime Branch unit also visited the crime scene, and we are probing the case from all angles,” he said, adding that the FSL team’s report and the autopsy report is awaited.

Neighbours were also shocked and recalled how religious and helpful the family was. They also said they never saw anything suspicious

"They would chant 'Gayatri Mantra' and worship the gods once during the morning and once in the evening. We never saw any 'tantrik' or godman visiting their house. They were helpful and humble," one of the neighbours told PTI.

Meanwhile, Ketan Nagpal, whose maternal grandmother was one of the people found dead, alleged that they were murdered.

"They were not facing any financial issues and had not taken even a single loan. Everything was fine. Why would they kill themselves?" Nagpal said.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her daughter Pratibha (57) and two sons--Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children--Meenu (23), Neetu (25) and Dhruv (15) were also found dead, police said, adding Lalit's wife Tina (42) along with their 15-year-old son Shivam was also among the dead.

Pratibha's daughter, Priyanka (33), who had got engaged last month and was supposed to get married by the end of this year, was also found hanging.

The family stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari visited the spot.

Tags: delhi family deaths, delhi police, occult practices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Wall is in The Hall': Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid is the fifth Indian to be inducted to the prestigious group of ICC Hall of Fame that includes cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Wimbledon 2018: 'With heavy heart' Andy Murray pulls out of championship

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process,” said Andy Murray. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 Red edition unveiled for global markets

OnePlus is teasing the handset for the Indian market as well, with the date of availability and prices yet to be announced.
 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Experts say rupee might fall further

Crude oil prices are rising as growth is picking up in many countries creating more demand for oil. $40/bbl may not happen, and I don’t foresee $100/bbl as well.

In a first, Madhapur to get street vending zones

The details of street vendors have been uploaded in the TMEPMA website.

GHMC extends deadline for completing 2BHKs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has extended the deadline for completing the construction of Telangana state government's flagship double bedroom housing project for the urban poor in the city.

Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation claims it had required approvals

Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

BJP leader offers bounty to behead Mandsaur rape accused

The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham