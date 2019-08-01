Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 President Kovind giv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

President Kovind gives assent to Triple Talaq Bill

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 10:25 am IST
With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act.
The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. (Photo: File)
 The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act.

 

Soon after the Bill was passed on July 30 by the Rajya Sabha, Kovind had tweeted: "Passage in the Rajya Sabha of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill completes Parliament's approval of ban on the inequitable practice of triple talaq. A milestone in the quest for gender justice; a moment of satisfaction for the entire country."

Read: Mufti, Omar trade barbs over passage of Triple Talaq Bill

On July 30, the Central government had scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha on the back of cracks in the Opposition when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing 'triple talaq' to his wife.

Read: Opposition cries foul over Triple Talaq Bill

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against it.

Read: Amit Shah credits PM Modi for Triple Talaq Bill

The BJP led NDA government, which does not have a majority in the Upper House, managed to smooth-sail for the contentious Bill because parties like AIADMK, which has 11 members and JDU, with six, walked out after recording their opposition to the Bill. The BJD had supported the Bill.

Read: Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill; Congress, TMC, JD(U) walked out

At least five members of the Congress, some from Trinamool Congress, SP, BSP and others belonging to parties like BSP, YSRCP, and TRS reportedly abstained from voting. NCP's Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel and Jharna Das Baidya of CPI(M) were also absent.

...
Tags: muslim women (protection of rights on marriage) bill, ram nath kovind, triple talaq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The CM said Power Week will be observed shortly in all the villages and towns in the state to settle all the power-related problems and issues. (Photo: File)

KCR reviews power sectors, assures financial support to electricity body

(Photo: File)

Unnao case: SC seeks report from CBI, orders officers to appear by 12 pm

The Central government on Tuesday scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha on the back of cracks in the opposition when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill after rejecting the opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee. (Photo: File)

Congress asks Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 11 am

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab minister amid huge differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Congress denies rumour that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be Delhi chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

The models weren't judged on a pre-decided body measurements. (Photo: ANI)
 

India Post Payments Bank to be converted into small finance bank

The department looks to open one crore accounts for IPPB in 100 days.
 

Prabhas announces 'Saaho: The Game' with exciting post; find out launch details

'Saaho: The Game' first look.
 

Maruti S-Presso expected to launch in October

Maruti S-Presso likely to be as feature-equipped as the new Maruti WagonR.
 

iPad Pro killer launched and here’s why it puts Apple’s best to shame

While Apple’s iPad Pro is considered the best in the market right now, the Galaxy Tab S6 bests it in many departments.
 

Brand new Apple product coming this August

CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the earnings call that Apple Card is already being used by thousands of Apple employees in beta mode.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX Media case: ED directs Karti Chidambaram to vacate Delhi house

According to sources, the property was jointly owned by Karti Chidambaram and his mother Nalini. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape survivor’s letter to CJI to be taken up today

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. (Photo: PTI | File)

Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, and her husband and MLA from the constituency Ravi Rana, did mosquito fogging across the city yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Teacher held for molesting 7-year-old student in Guntur

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Photo: ANI)

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham