Amit Shah credits PM Modi for Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: After the Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq passed in the Rajya Sabha political reactions started pouring in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an “archaic and medieval practice” confined to the dustbin of history.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes triple talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” he tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah also welcomed the passage of the bill he said, “I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice.”

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men would be punishable by a jail term of up to three years.