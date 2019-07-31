Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2019 Amit Shah credits PM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah credits PM Modi for Triple Talaq Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 31, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 2:40 am IST
PM Modi said that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an “archaic and medieval practice” confined to the dustbin of history.
Union home minister Amit Shah
 Union home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: After the Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq passed in the Rajya Sabha political reactions started pouring in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an “archaic and medieval practice” confined to the dustbin of history.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes triple talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” he tweeted.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah also welcomed the passage of the bill he said, “I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice.”

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men would be punishable by a jail term of up to three years.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, amit shah, triple talaq bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It's true that there is no uniformity in assessing the standards of these graduates at present.

Ensuring quality education, not Next, is the best solution

The ABC Company owned by V.G. Siddhartha was shut for the day in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and so were his other businesses

‘Lonely at the top’ V G Siddhartha pushed to the edge?

The AICTE also came out with specific norms and calendar on inspections. The entire process was streamlined making it more transparent and accountable.

The wages of sin of the past

Speaker Ramesh Kumar(Photo: DC)

BJP picks Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for Speaker’s post



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Man who posted private photos of wife arrested

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image)

GHMC repairs clock at Moazzam Jahi market

A worker replaces the dial and hands of the clock, which dropped off due to strong winds in May. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Breastfeeding remains a tough ask

95% babies are breastfed at some point in time, according to a Unicef report.

Sundilla pump house gears up for wet run

The world’s biggest lift irrigation project is constructed over the Godavari to convert the state into a fertile land.

Nimmagadda Prasad reportedly held, grilled in Belgrade

Nimmagadda Prasad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham