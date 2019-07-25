Nation Politics 25 Jul 2019 Lok Sabha passes Tri ...
Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
The bill witnessed voting by 385 members; 303 favored the bill while 82 voted against it
Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)
 Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha or the Upper House passed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in the Parliament on Thursday.

The house witnessed heated discussions on the bill from the treasury and the opposition benches.

 

The motion was moved by the Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad which was countered by the opposition parties.

The opposition charge was led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi from the Congress and Derek O' Brien from the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress and BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) walked out of the house in protest of the bill.

...
Tags: triple talaq bill, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress general secretary in-charge (organization) KC Venugopal will meet Rahul Gandhi regarding same. (Photo: File)

Rahul back from foreign visit, CWC meeting likely very soon

'It is shameful that young leaders like Akhilesh Yadav stand in support of Azam Khan. Since Azam Khan said it in parliament Commission cannot intervene in it,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

NCW demands Azam Khan's disqualification from parliament over sexist remark

Banerjee has also claimed that government funding for elections is the norm today in 65 countries in the world and has demanded the same in India as well. (Photo: File)

Mamata urges PM Modi to call all-party meeting on public funding of elections

Replying to the debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, the law minister questioned the opposition to up to three year jail term for the husband who gives instant triple talaq. (Photo: File)

Despite SC order, triple talaq practice continued, says Ravi Shankar Prasad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dr Samir Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

Dr. Rawat said that his book 'WAG's: Psychology for the Military Spouse' is a tribute to all military spouse who silently takes on the task of providing and caring for the soldier and his parents. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, said the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission would start from February 2020. (Photo: Twitter I @fawadchaudhry)
 

Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka begin Spain vacay with passionate kiss; see

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka's passionate kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy: 'My mother is most excited'

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Telangana: Drums, songs, dance for donkey’s wedding to please rain god

We believe that rains should arrive in the next one week, he added. (Representational Image)
 

Don’t say Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 have same camera design

Taking to Twitter, Geskin states, “Don’t say that Pixel 4 have the same camera design as iPhone 11”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata urges PM Modi to call all-party meeting on public funding of elections

Banerjee has also claimed that government funding for elections is the norm today in 65 countries in the world and has demanded the same in India as well. (Photo: File)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slam Opposition parties for opposing Triple Talaq Bill

The DMK leader further questioned the bail clause for men in the Bill and said that men's rights are also important. (Photo: File)

PDP not to support government on RTI bill in Rajya Sabha

The party’s two MPs Laway and Mir have said that since the Triple Talaq bill ‘is against the principles of Islam,’ they will oppose it. (Photo: ANI)

Bill to repeal 58 obsolete laws introduced in LS

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who said that the BJP-led government has already repealed 1458 obsolete Acts. (Photo: LSTV)

JD(U) walks out of LS after opposing Triple Talaq Bill

Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham