Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha or the Upper House passed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in the Parliament on Thursday.

The house witnessed heated discussions on the bill from the treasury and the opposition benches.

The motion was moved by the Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad which was countered by the opposition parties.

The opposition charge was led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi from the Congress and Derek O' Brien from the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress and BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) walked out of the house in protest of the bill.