search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Another rape in UP: 2 and a woman held for assault of 14-yr-old girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
The girl was allegedly lured by a woman of her village to a secluded spot and handed over to the youth, who raped her.
The three accused have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The three accused have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kaushambi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by two youth, who have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl was allegedly lured by a woman of her village to a secluded spot and handed over to the youth, who raped her on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Kumar Gupta said.

 

On the complaint lodged the the victim's family, an FIR was registered, he said.

The accused were identified as Babloo Prajapati and Bhaiyan, and the woman as Savita Prajapati, the officer said.

They have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP added.

Previously on Friday, a six-month-old girl, sleeping next to her parents outside the Rajwada Fort in Indore, was taken away and raped in an isolated basement.

The accused, 21-year-old Sunil Bheel who was spotted on a CCTV camera carrying the baby, was arrested.

Also Read: When will it stop? 6-month-old girl raped, killed in Indore basement

In Uttar Pradesh's Etah, a nine-year-old attending a wedding with her family was allegedly raped before being strangled on Thursday night.

Also Read: Minor raped again: Man drags 9-yr-old from wedding function, rapes and kills her

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl was similarly raped and murdered at a wedding in Chhattisgarh.  

Also Read: 10-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl raped, head smashed with stone; youth arrested

In Surat, an 11-year-old was raped and murdered and then her body was dumped earlier this month. She had 86 injuries and was also brutalised with blunt objects.

Also Read: 9-yr-old Surat girl raped, body found with 86 injuries in cricket ground

The rapes and murders follow a disturbing trend emerging across the country even as it is trying to come to terms over the kidnapping, gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in January.

These incidents of rape have shaken the conscience of India and have provoked mass protests across the nation and social media campaigns for justice and safety.

Amid nationwide outrage, the Union Cabinet is expected to clear an ordinance, or emergency executive order, to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age.

The meeting will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returns from a five-day foreign visit.

Also Read: Amid nationwide uproar, cabinet to bring in death penalty for child rape

The government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: rape cases, minor rape cases, sexual assault, kathua rape, narendra modi, protests, pocso act
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Here's the secret to happiness, and its not money or success

The original participants in the eight-decade long study included President John F Kennedy and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, writes Harvard Gazette.
 

High-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

Children who had similar dietary habits, usually passed down from their parents, were found to be less intelligent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

iPhone still a trendsetter after a decade

Most companies rely on Apple’s trendsetting innovations to implement their own replications on their products.
 

IPL 2018: Here's how loco pilot, guard welcomed CSK fans in Pune ahead of RR game

About 1200 fans travelled in 18 coaches to Pune to watch the match. The train carrying supporters of Chennai Super Kings IPL team reached Pune railway station at 11.40 in the morning on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Does cyberbullying lead to suicide, self-harm?

Children and young people under 25 who are victims of cyberbullying are more than twice as likely to self-harm. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

11-yr-old denied treatment, dies after failing to bribe doctor with Rs 5,000

'The doctor in-charge of OPD demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000,' Pushpraj Singh Yadav of Panchnehi village claimed. (Representational Image)

Teen abducted by friends for money, killed after he was accidentally injured: cops

The boy fell from the bike and received head injuries. Clueless on how to deal with the emergency, the two accused battered him to death, the police said, adding the body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. (Representational image)

7-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl sexually assaulted by 'bhaiyya' on first day of school

The girl told her parents that she could not tell her teacher about the incident since the teacher did not turn up. (Representational Image)

5-month-pregnant woman asked to wait for treatment, loses foetus in toilet

'We had even informed the doctor several times about the lady in pain but it all went in vain. After a long wait when the woman went to the washroom, she did not notice that she lost her foetus there,' the relative added.(Photo: Representational | ANI)

Delhi woman beheads, chops her 8-month-old son, sleeps with mutilated corpse

'I sensed something wrong and broke open the door. There was blood all around and my son's head was lying on the floor while my wife was holding his body in her lap,' boy's father said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham