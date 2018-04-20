search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Minor raped again: Man drags 9-yr-old from wedding function, rapes and kills her

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
The accused identified as Pintu (22) has been arrested; Police said he is a father of 2 children and works as a driver.
The accused forcibly dragged the girl who was attending the wedding ceremony of her uncle in Keltha locality of Aliganj police station, raped her and then murdered her. (Representational image)
 The accused forcibly dragged the girl who was attending the wedding ceremony of her uncle in Keltha locality of Aliganj police station, raped her and then murdered her. (Representational image)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was raped and murdered by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, an incident which comes days after another minor was raped and killed in this western UP town, police said on Friday.

The latest incident took place Thursday night when the accused forcibly dragged the nine-year-old who was attending the wedding ceremony of her uncle in Keltha locality of Aliganj police station.

 

"The accused raped the girl and then killed her. On the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused for committing rape and murder. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused," circle officer, Aliganj, Ajay Bhadauria told news agency PTI.

He said the accused identified as Pintu (22) has been arrested.

Police said the accused is a father of two children and works as a driver.

"At the time of the incident, he was in an inebriated state. Besides Pintu, his brother has been arrested," additional SP Sanjay Kumar said.

On April 16, a eight-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man hired to set up tents on the occasion. The incident took place near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj road here where the girl had gone with her family to attend a wedding.

Sonu Jatav (19), who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her.

Read: 10-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl raped, head smashed with stone; youth arrested

The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue and a rope was found tied around the neck of the girl.

Both, the incidents in western Uttar Pradesh come at a time when the Yogi Adityanath government is fighting public anger over the rape of a teenager allegedly by a ruling party MLA in Unnao.

In another shocking case, a man was booked for raping his 35-year-old daughter along with two of his friends in Sitapur city in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Also Read: 35-yr-old married woman gangraped by father, his friends in Uttar Pradesh

Besides these, two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Siddharth Nagar and Hamirpur districts this week.

In Siddharth Nagar, a six-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour when she had gone for a marriage function in a village in Chilhia area, while a 14-year-old girl was raped by three men in a village in Binwar area in Hamirpur district when she went to graze cattle.

Also Read: 6-yr-old UP girl steps out to see ‘baraat’ procession, gets raped

The girl was held captive for three hours near a tubewell, where she was raped several times.

Tags: rape, minor raped, up crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chat' could be the iMessage for non-Apple devices

Android Messages Web Client (Photo: Google via TheVerge)
 

US health department bans goat yoga class in New York

Goat Yoga. (Photo: Facebook / FARRM)
 

These occupations are most likely to get you a right swipe on dating apps

Entrepreneurs seem to be popular as partners among both men and women (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Comedian pens entire book about moment his penis broke during sex

For the 32-year-old comedian Ross Asdourian, nightmare became a reality about three years ago when he suffered a penile fracture while having sex with a woman in his Manhattan apartment. (Facebook Screengrab/ Ross Asdourian)
 

5 summer cocktails to lift your spirits

When it comes to beverages, something that is cool and refreshing is what the season demands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indonesia's 'fish people' adapted to life under water by developing larger spleens

This is the first known example of human’s adapting to deep sea diving (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

10-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl raped, head smashed with stone; youth arrested

10-year-old rape victim was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused. (Phoro: ANI | Twitter)

35-yr-old married woman gangraped by father, his friends in Uttar Pradesh

The accused confined the woman in a room and took turns to rape her for 18 hours until she managed to escape. (Representational image)

J'khand man thrashed for serving 'banned meat' at son's wedding reception

Some villagers on Tuesay found some hooves and bones in a field behind the man's house and alleged that he had served banned meat at his son's wedding reception on Monday night, police said. (Representational image)

Delhi man stabbed 22 times by 3 youngsters, one suspected affair with his mother

During interrogation, the accused revealed he suspected that the victim was 'over friendly' with his mother. (Representational Image)

One arrested for smuggling sand in coimbatore

Night patrolling was intensified to nab sand smugglers. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham