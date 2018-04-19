6-yr-old UP girl steps out to see ‘baraat’ procession, gets raped

The girl was found lying unconscious out of the village. (Representational image)

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Amid simmering anger over recent rape cases that have shook the nation, including that of Kathua and Unnao, another incident came to the fore on Thursday where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a 'baraat' procession.

The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police has arrested the accused.

The incident comes days after an eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death while she had gone to attend a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah.

Also Read: Amid outrage, another 8-yr-old UP girl raped, killed at wedding function

(With inputs from ANI)