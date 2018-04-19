search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

6-yr-old UP girl steps out to see ‘baraat’ procession, gets raped

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
The accused, who lured the girl into the fields and raped her, has been arrested.
The girl was found lying unconscious out of the village. (Representational image)
Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Amid simmering anger over recent rape cases that have shook the nation, including that of Kathua and Unnao, another incident came to the fore on Thursday where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a 'baraat' procession.

The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village.

 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police has arrested the accused.

The incident comes days after an eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death while she had gone to attend a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah.

Also Read: Amid outrage, another 8-yr-old UP girl raped, killed at wedding function

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: rape, crime, uttar pradesh crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




