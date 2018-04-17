search on deccanchronicle.com
Amid outrage, another 8-yr-old UP girl raped, killed at wedding function

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 11:28 am IST
The accused was found lying drunk, right next to the victim’s body.
The girl who was attending a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah was choked to death after being raped by an 18-year-old man from the same village. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: As the country is simmering with anger over the recent cases of rape and murder, another horrific incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh. An eight year old girl was raped and killed at a village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening.

The girl who was attending a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah was choked to death after being raped by an 18-year-old youth from the same village.

 

Shockingly, the accused was found lying drunk, right next to the minor's body.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident happened at around 1:30 am.

The accused, Sonu, lured the child and took her to a semi-constructed house where he allegedly raped her. He later allegedly strangled her to death. The parents of the girls, related to the bride, were busy with wedding ceremony at the time of incident.

"He took her inside and raped her and then murdered her. At 1:30 am, some function was on. He took the opportunity to drag her some distance away and rape her," said the eight-year-old girl's father.

The accused worked in a tent-house that puts up wedding marquees in the village. Realising that the girl had been missing for a while, people started to look for her and found her body lying next to the drunk accused.

Sonu has been charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The girl is about eight-nine years old. She was raped and also strangled to death. The accused was nearby, he has been arrested," police officer Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

Tags: rape, etah, uttar pradesh, unnao rape case, kathua rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




