search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

10-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl raped, head smashed with stone; youth arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 9:20 am IST
25-yr-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped, killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.
10-year-old rape victim was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused. (Phoro: ANI | Twitter)
 10-year-old rape victim was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused. (Phoro: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: Amid nationwide outrage against rape and murder of minors and women across the country, another brutal incident of rape has been reported from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh where a 10-year-old girl was raped and killed during a wedding ceremony in the village on Wednesday.  

The victim's body was found in a drain.

 

Police said the 25-year-old accused has been arrested.

According to reports, the accused has admitted of raping and killing the minor by smashing her head with a stone.

The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused, Uttam Sahu, news agency IANS reported police saying.

Police said Sahu is a resident of Rehauta village in Kunda police station area and had gone to the village as a part of the marriage procession.

Finding everyone involved in the wedding, he lured the minor away and committed the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: minor rape, chhattisgarh, murder, crime against women
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
 

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

People who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows: Fashion critic

Fashion critic says people who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

35-yr-old married woman gangraped by father, his friends in Uttar Pradesh

The accused confined the woman in a room and took turns to rape her for 18 hours until she managed to escape. (Representational image)

J'khand man thrashed for serving 'banned meat' at son's wedding reception

Some villagers on Tuesay found some hooves and bones in a field behind the man's house and alleged that he had served banned meat at his son's wedding reception on Monday night, police said. (Representational image)

Delhi man stabbed 22 times by 3 youngsters, one suspected affair with his mother

During interrogation, the accused revealed he suspected that the victim was 'over friendly' with his mother. (Representational Image)

One arrested for smuggling sand in coimbatore

Night patrolling was intensified to nab sand smugglers. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Court grants CBI nod to grill EPESO official

A. Thiruneelaprasad, permitted the CBI to grill AK Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of Explosive, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation,  (EPESO), Chennai and two others in connection with bribery charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham