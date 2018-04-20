10-yr-old Chhattisgarh girl raped, head smashed with stone; youth arrested

Raipur: Amid nationwide outrage against rape and murder of minors and women across the country, another brutal incident of rape has been reported from Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh where a 10-year-old girl was raped and killed during a wedding ceremony in the village on Wednesday.
The victim's body was found in a drain.
Police said the 25-year-old accused has been arrested.
According to reports, the accused has admitted of raping and killing the minor by smashing her head with a stone.
The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused, Uttam Sahu, news agency IANS reported police saying.
Police said Sahu is a resident of Rehauta village in Kunda police station area and had gone to the village as a part of the marriage procession.
Finding everyone involved in the wedding, he lured the minor away and committed the crime.
(With inputs from agencies)