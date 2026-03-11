HOW I KEEP HEALTHY: Where medicine meets movement

In hospital corridors where time is measured in emergencies and endurance, personal health often becomes the first casualty. Yet for Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, a senior consultant in interventional pulmonology and sleep medicine at Yashoda Hospitals, fitness is not a luxury squeezed into spare hours. It is a deliberate practice rooted in science. His approach to health is less about trends and more about understanding how the human body is designed to function.

Many assume that maintaining fitness in such circumstances requires extraordinary discipline. Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian sees it differently. For him, the answer lies in understanding the body’s natural design.

“Human physiology is designed for movement,” he explains. “The musculoskeletal system, cardiovascular system and metabolic pathways evolved in environments where physical activity was unavoidable. Modern sedentary work, includingclinical practice, creates a mismatch between our biology and lifestyle.”

Exercise, therefore, becomes a way to restore that balance rather than simply a pursuit of aesthetics.

His training philosophy draws heavily from biomechanics. Instead of focusing on isolated workouts, he builds his routine around fundamental human movement patterns. “Squatting, pushing, pulling, running and rotational movements are central to human function,” he says.

A typical week combines resistance training, martial arts and endurance exercise. Strength training preserves muscle

mass and metabolic health, while combat sports and endurance activities build cardiovascular capacity and coordination.

Together they enhance what he calls neuromuscular efficiency — the body’s ability to move powerfully and precisely.

Nutrition follows a similarly scientific logic. Rather than chasing diet trends, he relies on the principles of physiology. “Meals prioritise protein, fibre and whole foods,” he explains. “Protein helps maintain lean muscle mass, while fibre slows digestion and stabilises blood glucose levels. That prevents the energy crashes that can happen during long clinical days.”

Most of his meals are cooked at home. The routine is intentionally simple. “Keeping food consistent removes decision fatigue,” he notes.

Neuroscience also informs his habits. The brain, he explains, builds routines through repetition. Once behaviours are linked to daily cues, they gradually become automatic.

“I train at a fixed time in the evening after work,” he says. “That way exercise becomes part of my daily rhythm rather than something that requires constant motivation.”

For many professionals, the biggest challenge is time. His solution is pragmatic: treat exercise like any other essential commitment.

“I approach it as a non-negotiable appointment,” he says. “Even on busy days, a short session of training, mobility work or walking helps maintain consistency. Over time, consistency matters far more than occasional intense effort.”

In a profession defined by caring for others, Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian views fitness as a quiet form of resilience. Sustainable habits, aligned with human biology, create not just physical strength but mental clarity and endurance.