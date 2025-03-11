Need for Balanced Diet during Ramzan

Ramzan is a month for fasting and praying, but in some cases, a few can gain weight. As the holy month began, social media was flooded with nutritionists who offered Ramadan/Ramzan diet

advice. Due to certain lifestyle factors, the devout have to keep an eye on their diet.

REASONS BEHIND WEIGHT GAIN

Dr Haseeb Jafferi Cultural Curator at Sufi Trails, says: “Yes, a lot of people put on weight during Ramzan, and I’ve seen it with myself. Obviously, it is not something you can be happy, but, there is a kind of indulgence, over-indulgence in food in Hyderabad. That is the reason behind the weight gain.” Ali Mohammed, Nutritionist & Lifestyle Medicine Expert, lists down more reasons behind the weight gain.

“Firstly, since fasting builds hunger, some people break their fast with a heavy meal like fried snacks and haleem. This kind of a heavy meal followed by continued consumption of other meals and sugary drinks throughout the eating window puts you in a calorie surplus leading to weight gain.”

“Secondly, in our Indian culture, we tend to force people to eat as a way of showing affection, without considering their health concerns and dietary requirements. This can lead

to overconsumption of food and weight gain. Thirdly, we have to be mindful about hormonal fluctuations too. A heavy carbohydrate meal leads to sharp insulin spikes pushing the body

into fat storing mode. Further especially in Hyderabad, a large segment of people stay awake during the night in the month of Ramzan, which disrupts the natural circadian rhythm. This, in turn, affects metabolism and increases Ghrelin (Hunger Hormone) and reduces Leptin (Satiety Hormone) making you eat more food.

Lastly, poor sleep and long fasting hours is a risky combination that leads to high cortisol (stress hormone) release. This can lead to low energy levels and fat storage in the body.”

PEOPLE ARE BECOMING VIGILANT

However, Jafferi says that he is seeing more and more people becoming conscious of their food choices in the recent years. “Ahead of Ramzan, I have witnessed that imams in local masjids and also on social media, have been delivering sermons on health and well-being. Apart from Ramzan month, this awareness is also due to the fact that the general Indian population is sus- ceptible to many lifestyle diseases. So yes, a larger number of people are mindful about eating a balanced diet during Ramzan.”

Balanced diet necessary

There are various health benefits of Ramzan fasting if done correctly and the major benefit is autophagy. It is a process in which the body cleans the worn-out cells, regenerates new cells and reduces inflammation. Further this process has many benefits along with anti-aging and longevity. If you overeat, your body may not get into the mode of autophagy as our system will be engaged in digestion. On the other hand, if you don’t eat balanced meals, you may become malnourished and impair bodily functions. Hence, a well-balanced approach to your Ramzan fasting is critical,” says Ali Mohammed.

Best food items for Sehri

Protein: Mutton, chicken, eggs, paneer

Fibre: Vegetables and beans

Complex carbs: Multigrain roti, rice (with ghee), sattu roti Good fats: Butter, ghee, paneer, olive oil, nuts

FOR IFTAR:

After a day long fasting, your body is craving electrolytes, instant hydration and quick-digesting nutrients.

BEST FOOD ITEMS:

Dates & water:

A traditional and effective way to quickly restore glycogen.

Fruits: Fast-digesting and rich in antioxidants and electrolytes.

IMPORTANT TIPS:

● Wait for minimum 20-30 minutes after Iftar before eating a full meal to allow your digestivesystem to adapt.

● Refrain from fried and processed foods and prioritise sleep during night.

● Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine as it disrupts your sleep.

● Eat nutrient dense food while maintaining portion control.

— As told by Ali Mohammed