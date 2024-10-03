Navratri’s fasting menu, satisfaction guaranteed!

Fasting during Navratri is a key part of the nine-day festival, traditionally observed from sunrise to sunset. We speak to experts to understand more.





The Concept

Beyond its cultural importance for Hindus, fasting during Navratri serves to cleanse the body, mind and soul. It not only detoxifies the body but also awakens one’s spiritual self, fostering a deeper connection to the divine energy of Goddess Durga. “When we fast, we are seeking blessings from the almighty for the wellbeing and prosperity of our loved ones. Fasting also teaches us self-discipline as during the period we try to control our craving for food or stay away from vices like ego, greed, and anger,” says Pritam Sharma, Corporate Chef, Aamaghati Wildlife Resort. When you are fasting, it is important to stay hydrated. So, drink plenty of water or alternatives of carbonated drinks like coconut water. Avoid any kind of packaged food. During your prayers and rituals, try to use eco-friendly incense sticks and cones. “With a focus on sattvic foods, the diet is designed to cleanse and energize the body, offering a natural detox while keeping nutrition intact. These ingredients, light on digestion, pave the way for a rejuvenating and mindful experience. Each dish is crafted with care, using only natural, unprocessed ingredients to honour the sanctity of the occasion while providing vitality and balance. It is not just a meal, rather it is a journey towards holistic well-being,” says Akshraj Jodha, Executive Chef, ITC GrandBharat.Fasting FoodWhen breaking the Navratri fast, it is important to avoid non-vegetarian food, including eggs, as well as onions and garlic, which are believed to interfere with spiritual practices. The diet should be strictly 'sattvic' which means plant-based, pure and energy-giving. Light, easily digestible meals are recommended. Opt for non-grain alternatives such as kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), and Samvat rice (barnyard millet), also known as vrat ka chawal. “Eat fresh vegetables such as pumpkin, potato, bottle gourd and tomatoes. Fresh fruits like apples, bananas, papayas, pomegranates, and berries are ideal during this period. Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, buttermilk, paneer, and ghee are commonly consumed, either on their own or in dishes like raita. For snacks, makhana (fox nuts), almonds, walnuts, cashews, and dates are popular options. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is widely used to make dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada and sabudana kheer. Instead of regular table salt, rock salt (sendha namak) is used for seasoning during the fast,” says Sharma.Do It RightNavratri, a joyous nine-day Hindu festival, brings with it the excitement of savouring a wide array of delightful and unique foods. From fragrant dishes to wholesome, traditional recipes, food becomes an essential part of the celebration, believed to nourish both body and spirit. Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary at ibis & ibis Styles, says, “The practice of fasting, or Navratri Vrat, centres around abstaining from certain foods while embracing a diet rich in sattvic, light, and easily digestible meals. These culinary traditions not only align with spiritual practices but are also rooted in the wisdom of promoting physical health. Saatvik foods—such as fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains—allow the digestive system to rest and rejuvenate, offering a natural cleanse for the body. Beyond religious beliefs, the emphasis on clean, simple ingredients during Sharad Navratri brings balance and energy, supporting overallwellness.” Many devotees look forward to thespecial Navratri dishes, prepared with love and devotion, that provide nourishment and help detoxify the body. The deliciousness of these traditional foods enhances the festive experience, bringing joy while contributing to better health.Seasonal CuesEvery meal in Navratri is an ode to purity, crafted with respect to the traditions and art of fasting yet bursting with flavour that is anything but restrictive. Chef Vividh Patil, Sofitel Mumbai BKC says, “At its heart, the festival of Navratri is a time for spiritual reflection and renewal, with the tradition of fasting being a vital part of this experience. It allows one to cleanse not just the body, but also the mind, creating space for positivity and practising gratitude. Fasting during Navratri is a moment of mindfulness, where the food we consume is simple yet sacred. It is about grounding oneself in tradition, while also embracing the opportunity for self-discipline and balance. The art of fasting also benefits our bodies in detoxing as we transit from the monsoons to autumn.”