Cafe Delhi Heights Teams Up with American Pecans to Launch Superfood Festival Nationwide

Cafe Delhi Heights has teamed up with American Pecans to launch the ‘American Pecans Superfoods Festival,’ a month-long culinary celebration running from June 15 to July 15 across all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in India. Curated by renowned nutritionist Kavita Devgan, the festival highlights the health benefits and rich flavors of pecans through a specially crafted menu that blends global and Indian tastes.

Diners can enjoy a variety of pecan-inspired dishes including Pecan Shorba, Roasted Beet & Pecan Salad, Grilled Sole with Pecan Nut Lemon Butter Sauce, Pecan Nut Pulihora, and Pecan Nut Salted Caramel Brownie. The festival also features pecan-infused beverages like Pecan Dreamscape and Pecan Negroni.





Vikrant Batra, Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, emphasized the festival’s focus on “mindful indulgence,” combining comfort food with conscious nutrition. American Pecan Council’s Sumit Saran highlighted the growing popularity of pecans among health-conscious Indian consumers.

Guests will also receive a special booklet by Kavita Devgan detailing pecan health benefits and recipes, encouraging balanced nutrition beyond the dining experience. This initiative underscores Cafe Delhi Heights’ commitment to innovative, health-focused dining experiences for its customers.



