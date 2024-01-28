Top
Today's Top World News Stories

28 Jan 2024 1:05 PM GMT
A Quick Overview of Key Headlines
Kenyans Protest Against Femicide Following Recent Wave of Killings

Pakistan Demands Probe into Killing of Nine Nationals in Iran

Iraq, US Begin Talks on Troop Exit Amid Tensions

IDF Continues Intense Operations Against Hamas in Gaza Strip

Israel Responds to ICJ Ruling with Defiant Stance

Japan Faces Ninth Week of Escalating COVID-19 Crisis

