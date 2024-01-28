IDF Continues Intense Operations Against Hamas in Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported on how it is continuing to move forward with its attacks on the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

As part of the advance, forces from the IDF's 98th Paratroopers Division are continuing "intense" fighting in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

At the same time, in the north of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 5th Reserve Infantry Brigade located and destroyed a tunnel route used by the terrorists in the area, eliminated terrorists and located weapons.

IDF commandos are also continuing "intense" fighting in the Khan Yunis area.

Also, forces of the Egoz Infantry unit identified a terrorist squad armed with RPGs and eliminated the terrorists and fighters of the Maglan Commando unit eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area.

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force, in cooperation with the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade, eliminated two terrorists in the area of the city using a fighter plane.

In the centre of the Gaza strip, the Nahal Infantry Brigade directed a manned aircraft from a distance that eliminated a terrorist located near them.