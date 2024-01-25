Today's Top World News Stories
A Quick Overview of Key Headlines
Here are the top world headlines of Deccan Chronicle.
Four Indians drown in Australia’s Phillip island
Iran-backed Houthis Target US Ship, Foiled by USS Gravely
ICJ to Rule on Emergency Measures Amid Israel-Gaza Genocide
French Foreign Legion Honored to Join India's Republic Day
Netanyahu Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cameron in Jerusalem Discussion
Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Acknowledges Military's Role in His Return
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story