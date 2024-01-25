Four Indians drown in Australia’s Phillip island

Four Indians drowned in a beach at Phillip island in Victoria, Australia on Wednesday. The victims included three youth, a man and two women in their 20s, and another woman in her 40s. All of them belonged to an extended family.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra said that the Consulate General in Melbourne is in touch with the victims’ friends.

"Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance," said the embassy.

The beach was unpatrolled and the first attempt to save the victims was made around 3.30 pm by off-duty lifeguards.

According to information, three of the victims died on the spot and the fourth, in her 20s, was flown to a hospital in Melbourne for treatment. Shifted in a critical condition, she died at the hospital.

According to news.com.au, the 43-year-old was holidaying in Australia while the other three lived near Melbourne.

Phillip Island is a popular tourist destination for its sea caves and Forrest Caves. The swimming spots are known to be dangerous without the protection of lifeguards.

In 2018, two Indians drowned and one other went missing at the Moonee beach in Australia. All of them belonged to the same family, hailing from Telangana.