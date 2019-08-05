India has resurrected Kashmir problem by scrapping Article 370: Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India's decision to revoke Article 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has resurrected Kashmir problem. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the annulment of Article 370 on Monday, Pakistan released a statement stating that it would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. It also reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

"The move to abolish Article 35A has left India's so-called democratic face open to the world. The Kashmir leadership does not agree with India's decision. India has resurrected the Kashmir problem with its decision," Qureshi added.

Earlier on Monday, the government moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.